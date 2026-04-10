What Meditation Has Taught Me About Myself

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This semester, as my elective, I took a meditation class at uOttawa! If you are interested, it is the AHL3556 course (which I took in French). At first, I was hesitant, but ended up realizing how many benefits I gained through this process. As part of our homework, we had to meditate every day and keep a journal. Because of this, I was able to notice recurring patterns and see how meditation truly helps me in my everyday life.

Meditation is quite simple in theory: sitting down in a comfortable position, doing a full internal body scan, and focusing on the breath. Yet in practice, you notice how tough it is as it requires a great deal of control. It asks that the mind not drift into memories or future scenarios, but instead observe and analyze how the body and emotions are truly feeling in that exact moment. That discipline of staying present is what makes the practice both challenging and transformative.

Since I began this meditative journey, I have learned three very important things about myself. Through practicing meditation, these are the insights I have gained — and perhaps, through your own practice, you may discover something about yourself as well.

First, through practicing meditation, I have become aware of how active and dynamic my inner world is. It has revealed how naturally the mind moves — between emotions, memories, reflections, and daily responsibilities. Rather than judging this movement, I have learned that attention can be gently guided back through breath. With intention and patience, it is possible to anchor myself more deeply than I once thought.

Second, through practicing meditation, I have recognized how strongly I am oriented toward growth and anticipation. My thoughts are often drawn towards what comes next — upcoming projects, meaningful moments, and future goals. This awareness has allowed me to understand that this forward-moving energy is part of my ambitious and organized nature. At the same time, meditation has shown me that I can cultivate the ability to pause and fully inhabit the present moment.

Finally, through practicing meditation, I have discovered what conditions allow me to focus best. I have realized that I respond particularly well to guidance — whether through background sound, music, or a steady voice during practices like a body scan. Structure and gentle direction help me feel more immersed and grounded. This awareness has helped me better understand how I learn and concentrate most effectively.

Overall, meditation has not only taught me about stillness, but about myself. It has revealed patterns in my thinking, strengths in my character, and areas where I can grow with compassion. Beyond self-awareness, I have also noticed a profound change in my well-being. My anxiety and stress have diminished significantly, even though this semester has been busier than ever. My body holds less tension and I now use meditation as a reset throughout the day — a way to recharge, regain clarity, and restore my energy. I am excited to continue this journey and see where these practices will lead me, and I hope this encourages you to take the class or even simply begin your own meditation practice.