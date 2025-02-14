Hot Girl Workouts To Try in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Exercise has become a huge part of my life. I enjoy everything from taking a dance class to going to the gym. Something most people fail to consider is that the many different forms of exercise that do not require you entering a gym and lifting heavy weights. So, for anyone who is looking to try a new form of exercise I have the perfect suggestions for you.

Pole Fitness

It is no secret that pole dancing makes up basically all of my non-academic life. Over the past 2.5 years it has become my absolute favourite way to exercise. There are so many different styles which means you can really make it your own. You get to decide your workout and actually have fun while doing which is the best part!

Aerial Acrobats

Similar to pole, aerial acrobatics is a fun non-traditional workout that makes you forget you are actually working out. There is everything from tricks-based classes to yoga classes which means you get to choose exactly what type of workout you want. There are so many ways to personalize this practice and create a flow that feels best for your body! This is such a fun way to build strength and stay fit! This is how I got into fitness and I cannot recommend it enough. It is the perfect time to channel your inner Cirque de Soleil artist or pretend you are in The Greatest Showman!

Dance Classes

I will be the first person to say that cardio is my absolute nemesis! You will probably never catch me running on a treadmill. I have to be tricked into doing cardio which is why dance classes are my absolute favourite. It is such a fun way to move and challenge yourself. There are endless styles to choose from which means you can really choose what works best for you. You can even take dance classes at the University of Ottawa’s dance club that runs during the school year. It is super affordable and open to non uOttawa students; it has everything from beginner to advanced classes. I highly recommend checking this out as well as some other local studios around town!

Yoga

This is a pretty basic suggestion but you really cannot go wrong with a nice yoga class. It is the best way to destress after a busy week. Regardless of where you are located in the city, there are a ton of cute yoga spots. Some studios even offer aerial yoga which is personally my favourite! Yoga can really be modified to accommodate everyone and it is a great way to enter the world of fitness!

Exercise is not for everyone and that is perfectly okay! If going to the gym is not your thing there are still tons of ways you can still get your exercise in. One thing about me is that I will always make exercising as fun as possible (that way I actually do it)!