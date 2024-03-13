Hobbies You Should Try If You Haven’t Already

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Why Have Hobbies?

Before we get into some hobbies you can try today, let’s first discuss why having hobbies is important. Believe it or not, having hobbies: lowers stress, builds confidence, improves concentration, decreases boredom, improves performance in many aspects of your life, and helps in personal development as you build new or strengthen already-existing skills for the hobbies you practice.

Hobbies for Embracing Your Inner Child

Creative Arts

Listen, not everyone is Vincent Van Gogh, Leonardo da Vinci or Pablo Picasso. But, studies show that engaging in sketching, colouring, or a colourful painting (no matter your level of experience or expertise) could help you build or strengthen your creativity and imagination, and allow you to figure out your strengths and weaknesses within that creative realm. It sounds like a fun way to learn more about yourself and feel like a kid again!

Writing, Journalling or Blogging

Writing, journalling, and blogging are all ways to express your ideas and emotions with words. Feeling sad? Writing it down can help you gain control over that emotion and clear your head. Whether you choose to share these writing pieces with anyone is up to you. Regardless, we suggest giving one of these hobbies a try to see what comes to mind and to see if it offers you any peace; let your pen (or keyboard) be your guide!

Rock Climbing

According to Time Magazine’s The Mental and Physical Health Benefits of Rock Climbing, climbing is said to be a great hobby as it “improves cardiorespiratory fitness [and] strength”, “boosts brain power”, “is good for [your] mental health”, “improves communication”, and is a “fun confidence builder” (2023). The last one is especially true since climbing gyms involves tackling problems and working your way up in the levels of difficulty. All in all, this seems like a perfect hobby for anyone who wants a new hobby to try but also for someone wanting to improve their health! And, believe it or not, it seems to be the new thing that people are trying to stay in shape.

hobbies for Embracing Your Grandma Era

If anyone else is proudly entering their grandma era (like me!), take these next couple of hobbies as a sign to take that leap of faith in starting a hobby that can be so fun and, honestly, therapeutic.

Crocheting or Knitting

Learning how to knit or crochet. Many have told me that crocheting is easier than knitting so definitely start with that if you have no prior crocheting or knitting experience! You can search for crocheting or knitting projects on Pinterest, and gain inspiration from YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms. Think of it this way: anything you wear, you can make yourself… isn’t that exciting!

Puzzles

Believe it or not, this hobby is for all ages! Alongside crossword and sudoku puzzles, having physical puzzle pieces that you put in the correct spot to make a beautiful picture takes concentration and patience. Especially if you struggle with those two traits, find your nearest games store and shop away!

TO WRAP UP…

Hopefully, this article helps encourage you to try a new hobby that you've either never thought to try before or have but need one last nudge to start. Tackle 2024 as best as you can by trying at least one of the hobbies mentioned in this article…