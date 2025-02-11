Galentine’s Gift Guide 2025

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching! As much as Valentine’s Day is indeed a romantic holiday, there has been an trend in the last few years to celebrate Valentine’s instead with your girls, affectionately termed Galentine’s Day. It is completely up to you if about how to celebrate! There are so many options. Her Campus writer Ms. Krysko has an excellent guide for hosting a Galentine’s party in 2025, and Her Campus Writer Ms. Duffy recommends going to brunch, doing a wine tasting, hosting a book club or having a movie marathon or spa night. However you choose to spend Galentine’s Day, this gift guide is here to help you give the most amazing gift to your bestie!

StarBucks Valentine’s drinks

No Galentine’s Day is complete without drinks. This year, Starbucks is featuring a Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino and a Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew. This is a true test of female friendship, since you have to know if she prefers fruit or nuts, but good news, both drinks come with chocolate! If you do not wish to brave the lines on the 14th, you can opt for getting your bestie a Valentine’s Day themed Starbucks gift card, which you can now buy online and send directly to her email. Perks for convenience!

Valentine’s Waterbottle

The campus debate between waterbottles is never ending. Do you have a Stanley, Lululemon, HydroFlask, Corkcicle, Owala, or Yeti? Most brands have a beautiful tumblers and canteens in pink, but some brands go all out. This year, Stanley has a special fuschia tumbler. If you prefer Lulu, grab their Back to Life Sport Bottle in Pink Glow, available in 18 oz, 24 oz, or in Passionate Shine at 24 oz. HydroFlask offers an array of pink bottles from light pink to red in the colours Trillium, Camellia, Reef, Zinnia, and Watermelon. If purple is more your thing, Corkcicle offers a deep mauve in 20 oz. In their Free Sip style, Owala also has a deep mauve, called Crown Jewel, and three pinks: Candy Coated, Rose Quartz, and Can You See Me. In their 40 oz Tumbler style, they have the purple Crown Jewel colour, and three pinks — Smell the Roses, the Pinks Candy Store, and Rose Quartz — and an orangey-pink colour called Lemonade Luaou. Yeti offers a deep burgundy colour, called Wild Vine, on all their bottles, and they offer engraving. May the best brand win!

SEPHORA Makeup

Why not pick up some new products for your girl(ies) from Sephora? Blushes and Lip Oils are the thing this season. Selena is combining the best of both worlds with a new Mini Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Lip Oil Set. Patrick Ta has just come out with four new shades in his Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo: She Goes To The Gym, She Left Me On Red, She Knows Who She Is, and She’s Seductive. For a blush gift set, check out Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick + Powder Blush Set.

If you picking out a single lip oil is better for your budget, check out these cool new shades for your bestie: Black Cherry, a deep burgundy red in Glossier’s Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve, UUU Baby, an electric lilac in Faux Filler Shiny Non-Sticky Lip Gloss by Huda Beauty, or three new shades in YSL’s Loveshine Lip Oil Stick: Pink Trip, Wet Guava, and 163.

If you would like to give a big gift, why not pick up The Glow Up Kit by Sephora which includes products from Milk, Glow Recipe, Bobbi Brown, Summer Fridays, and Rare Beauty?

If self-care is more her thing, grab the new Delícia Drench Jet Set by Sol de Janiero.

Galentine’s is all about vibes, so if you would like to splurge and get your girl perfume, check out the two new Eau de Parfum Perfume sets from Burberry. Goddess offers a warm, sweet, and spicy scent, with three different notes of vanilla. If your bestie is fairy, get her the Her scent instead. Her is a fruity floral scent, with notes of Blackcurrant, Jasmine Accord, White Woods, Musk, Dry Amber.

valentine’s Build-a-bears

We all love our strong, beautiful, independent baddie queen but sometimes they need cuddles too! If she does not have a furry friend already to celebrate with or needs an extra one, make her a special Build-A-Bear, or even better go with her to go get one, and make it an experience! Build-A-Bear always offers exclusive Valentine’s themed bears each year, and this year they have a Dalmation with Hearts, Cat with Pink and Purple Hearts, and two special Disney Valentine’s stuffies: Stitch and Angel.

Galentine’s at INDIGO

Indigo always slaps during holidays, especially around holidays like Valentine’s Day. Grab your girl a cozy pair of PJs, a cute sweatshirt, a beautiful card, a heavenly smelling-candle, or a cute Valentine’s mug! Of course, you’ll have to pick her up a spicy romantsy book too. Top new picks this season include New-York Times bestseller, Quicksilver by Callie Hart, Spark of the Everflame by Penn Cole, and, Into the Woods by Canadian author Jenny Holiday.

Bath & Body Works Valentine’s Scented candles

If your bestie(s) just cannot get enough of scented candles, Bath and Body Works is offering new scents this Valnetine’s Day. Their limited stock scent is 4EVERSWEET smells like Valentine’s candy. The new seasonal scent is Self-Care Sunday which “smells like a sinkcare routine.” If your gal(s) prefer the classics, Bath and Body Works is back with Strawberry Pound Cake, Champagne Toast, and Paris Café. Happy smelling!

Now that you have gone finished reading this gift guide, and have on a whole mall trip planned, have fun shopping for your girlies! Grab your Starbies, and get some gifts! Happy Galentine’s Day! 💖💅