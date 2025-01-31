How to Throw the Sweetest Galentine’s Day Party

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Although it may not seem like it, Valentine’s Day is about more than romantic getaways and candlelit dinners with a significant other (although those are always a plus). Valentine’s Day is about getting together with those who you love, even if that just happens to consist of your friends and family.

Whether you’re single or not, throwing a party can be the perfect way to show the loved ones in your life that you care and that you’re thinking of them. Specifically, one of my favorite events to put together in the month of February is a Galentine’s party with my friends.

Call it cliché, but I always have the best time with my girlfriends and love to spend the holiday with them. If you’re interested in hosting the most exquisite Galentine’s party, then these four steps will certainly work as a fantastic guide.

decorate Even though it may not be as popular to go all out with decorations for Valentine’s Day like it is for Halloween or the winter holidays, Valentine’s Day decor is certainly marvelous. With hearts, x’s and o’s and flowers, Valentine’s decorations will add a special, loving touch to your Galentine’s party. Not to mention that red and pink are an amazing color combo, no matter who says otherwise. One specific option for decor is to buy (or create) a string of garland. This can be homemade from construction paper or felt or can be purchased from somewhere such as Target and can include hearts, love letters, conversation hearts or whatever else your heart may desire. A red or pink tablecloth, heart-shaped balloons and Valentine’s plates and napkins will go a long way as well. Photo by Leah Kelley from Pexels bake or cook some Valentine’s food Well, in all honesty, I suppose there’s not necessarily food that commonly constitutes “Valentine’s food.” However, making any food in the shape of a heart pretty much attributes it to Valentine’s food in my eyes. For example, you can cook heart-shaped pizzas and decorate them during the party, or bake some heart-shaped cookies. Another option for food is a platter with chocolate-covered strawberries and other fruits (a Valentine’s classic). You can also make a Valentine’s-inspired charcuterie board with nuts, cheeses, crackers, and cold cuts if you’re feeling particularly creative. All this to say that any of these treats would make delectable additions to your party. watch a rom-com There’s nothing quite like swooning over the lead in a romantic comedy and watching two characters fall in love. Additionally, the comedy aspect makes rom-coms extremely approachable. Of course, the events in these rom-coms may be slightly unrealistic, but that’s the excitement of watching them, and, after all, we should all try to keep our expectations that high for our own love lives. Watching rom-coms can serve as a really fun bonding experience for you and your friends as well. If you’re looking for an activity to do at your Galentine’s party, then watching a movie such as “You’ve Got Mail,” “10 Things I Hate About You” or “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” will be perfect and will definitely put you into the Valentine’s Day mood. make Goodie bags I’ve always enjoyed giving my friends little gift bags whenever I hosted an event at my house. For my Galentine’s Day celebration, I would always buy little plastic bags covered in hearts from Target and fill them with all sorts of things, most notably candy. Usually, I could find other little trinkets at Target as well. In regards to candy, I always tried to create an equal mix of chocolate and gummies to give some variety. Tie it up with a bow, and you’re all set. / Unsplash

Hopefully these tips have helped you and have you falling in love with the concept of Galentine’s Day.