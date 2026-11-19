This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last month, a friend and I walked across campus on a crisp autumn night to see Aaron Sorkin’s new film, The Social Reckoning, at Ann Arbor’s State Theater. My friend was a big fan of Sorkin’s 2010 movie The Social Network, which follows a young Mark Zuckerberg through developing Facebook, rising to notoriety, and two ensuing court cases. The movie is, in my opinion, pretty good – I find that Sorkin always writes about current events with the perfect mix of comedy and drama, and the acting from Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg is excellent. Famously, The Social Network’s script originally should have read at about two and a half hours, but director David Fincher urged the actors to speak at a breakneck pace that brought the total runtime down to just two hours.

The Social Reckoning, a second film following Zuckerberg and the goings-on of Facebook, follows data engineer Frances Haugen as she inquires into how the Facebook algorithm seemingly radicalizes individuals, finding that it prioritizes revenue and engagement time over all other factors. Haugen connects with journalist Jeff Horwitz, and the film shows their collaboration over two years, culminating in Haugen testifying before the Senate.

I’m not setting out to write a movie review, but I think it would be remiss not to address that the film is, well, not as good as The Social Network. The writing is less sharp, the acting is slower, and the story bounces around more than is necessary. I felt only one scene, a debate between Mark Zuckerberg and his fictional advisor Charlie Garrigan, really emulated the witty dialogue and quick pace of the acting in The Social Network. I’ll also refrain from going on a full rant about how out of place the overt romantic undertones felt, but it’s just another aspect that turned me off from the film as a whole.

The film did, though, succeed in making me think deeply about my, and the rest of the world’s, relationship with social media. As a college student, I don’t really feel that I’m old enough to watch historical events I lived through play out on the big screen, and seeing the movie’s dramatic depiction of the January 6th attacks on the Capitol definitely made me feel… old?

In The Social Reckoning, Sorkin portrays January 6th as a breaking point for Facebook – though the final scene shows that Facebook escaped punishment for the crimes and changed its name to Meta, never fixing the problems brought forward by Haugen and Horwitz.

The United States historically has interpreted the First Amendment to say that freedom of speech extends to social media algorithms and content moderation, through a law called Section 230, which states internet providers are not responsible for the content on the internet, and has been extended to mean social media platforms are not responsible for the actions of their users.

The failure of regulations aside, though, I cannot help but wonder why we, as consumers now aware of how Meta harms teens’ mental health (and ignores it) and how their algorithm puts individuals in online political echo chambers, continue to spend so much time on these platforms.

I have been on social media for nearly nine years now, and have seen its addictive effects change my life in subtle ways. My attention span is shorter, and I succumb to distractions much more easily. This is intentional – Horwitz and Haugen showed the public that Facebook knows and ignores these facts.

This addiction is precisely what keeps us using these platforms. At least 90% of Gen Z use social media, and it directly influences things like consumer habits and how they find out about current events.

The question The Social Reckoning asks is one about companies and executives, and it offers a case study to plead for concrete legislation to regulate social media in the United States. As users of social media, though, I think the film displays a lesson we all should consider: These platforms do not care about you.

Numerous factors are at play, so we should think more critically about what we see online. Avoid echo chambers by relying less on the algorithm – look up stuff you want to see yourself! Follow your favorite accounts! Avoid the Explore page! Stay offline when you’re feeling down – a walk, a nap, a hangout with friends are much more conducive to your mental stability than doomscrolling.

I’m not really sure that, at this point, we will ever be persuaded to abandon our beloved For You Pages and finstas. However, finding a happy medium in our relationship with social media and keeping the lessons of The Social Network in mind will improve our lives, even if just in small ways.