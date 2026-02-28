Sunny Day, Sunny Mood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The temperature finally hits 40 degrees in Ann Arbor, the sun is out, and suddenly people are walking around the Diag, ditching their coats, smiling as they walk to class, and meeting with friends for an afternoon study break.

I have always noticed the way my mood shifts when the weather turns from gloomy and snowy to sunny and warm(ish). However, it was not until this year that I fully recognized all of the little things that shift when the weather finally warms up that contribute to my mood. So, I decided to do some research and learn more about the association between sunlight and mental health.

Especially with the increase in mental health issues across the globe, studies have shown that increased sunlight exposure can greatly improve mental well-being. In one study in particular, researchers found that people who live in areas with longer and more sunlight exposure show fewer depressive symptoms and are less likely to report suicide ideation. Additionally, those who live in seasonal climates show a decrease in mental health distress during times of the year when the sunlight duration is more frequent (Wang et al., 2023).

There is science behind these findings. The sun is associated with a boosted mood because it triggers the brain to release serotonin, a neurotransmitter linked to focus and mood regulation. This “feel-good” hormone is known to reduce anxiety and elevate mood. Additionally, exposure to sunlight is known to decrease cortisol levels, the stress hormone involved in the body’s fight-or-flight response.

In order to maximize the benefits of sunlight, it is recommended that individuals try to have at least 15-20 minutes of direct sun exposure each day. Even simple outdoor activities, such as taking a walk in the sun, can help boost your mood.

So, this spring, remember the benefits of the sun; not just to the weather and overall feeling of warmth, but to your mental health. Take a walk outside when you can, meet a friend for coffee and opt to sit at an outdoor table, take the long way to class, and soak up the sun as much as you can. Happy almost spring!