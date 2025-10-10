Online Beauty Culture: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before each school year starts, I spend hours searching for the newest fashion and beauty trends. I find myself asking questions like, “Which pair of jeans should I buy? What kind of makeup should I wear?” As a young woman, I know how easy it is to get swept up in the idea of instant, miraculous self-improvement. Everyone wants to feel comfortable in their own skin. Sometimes it’s the little things, like a new haircut or a pretty set of nails, that can give us the confidence to succeed. However, when participating in beauty culture, there’s a fine line between self-care and self-criticism. Here are a few things to keep in mind to identify the difference:

Beauty Products and Self-Care

It’s true: makeup can improve mental health. In a 2024 study, scientists determined that wearing makeup reduces depression symptoms and increases positive self-perception. Honestly, I’ve witnessed this in my own life! When I’m in a mental slump, wearing just a little bit of makeup—something simple, like blush and mascara—can help me feel more confident. Even now, as we enter midterm season, I’ve found that putting on makeup in the mornings helps me feel more prepared for the long days ahead. Looking put-together can help me feel put-together, like I’ve got the mental stamina to tackle whatever stressors come my way.

I’ll admit: it wouldn’t have been possible to find the makeup products I love without social media. Instagram recommends me videos where influencers test viral makeup products, and I’ve come to love some of them (after testing them myself, of course)! If I have spare time on the weekends, I’m quick to search YouTube for makeup tutorials when I’m in need of a small boost of self-confidence. In moderation, these practices are perfect for helping boost self-esteem.

However, it’s important to remember that buying and wearing makeup can devolve into self-criticism. I’ve been there, too: looking for the best concealer to hide my dark circles, spending way too long staring at my reflection in the mirror, wondering what I could change about my appearance. If you find yourself spending hours watching TikTok beauty content, or if you feel like your self-confidence hinges on whether or not you’re wearing makeup, it’s okay to take a break for a while! Limiting social media use or wearing less makeup can remedy this feeling, and it might help clear your skin, too!

Sponsorships and Impulse Buys

While I’m mindlessly scrolling, I often forget that influencers have a job, too. Earning money from content creation might be their only source of income. Sponsorship, in particular, funds creators on social media apps like Tiktok and Instagram. On my For You Page, I have noticed countless beauty influencers promoting makeup without directly disclosing that brands, such as Maybelline or MAC Cosmetics, have sent them a care package or provided compensation for promoting their products. However, there are some beauty influencers trying to push against the mold, including estheticians and cosmetic scientists that “myth-bust” popularized skincare and makeup products.

As viewers, it’s our job to think critically about the content we are consuming. Is that mascara really going to replicate false lashes, or this is a discreet ad? Will that concealer actually cover up my imperfections, or is the algorithm capitalizing on my insecurities? Though the prospect of new, beautiful things can feel exciting, it’s also important to recognize that we are often persuaded to feel that way. At the end of the day, content creators are people like us. Beauty products are just products. In truth, there is not one product or influencer that can miraculously change our lives. Realistically, it’s self-care, and discerning which choices are best for us!

understanding Your needs

Online beauty culture is a prevalent aspect of social life today, and it can feel almost unavoidable at times. The most important thing anyone can do for their mental health, especially when it comes to social media use, is to understand their own needs. If you believe buying a certain product or trying a makeup tutorial will help you feel more confident, then it’s the right decision! But if you sense subconsciously that scrolling on TikTok and Instagram is harming your self-esteem, it’s okay to log off for a little while. It’s important to do what is best for you!