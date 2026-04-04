Not Being a Kid Anymore but Not Feeling Like an Adult

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a stage of life that feels especially weird, and no one really talks about it enough. It’s that point where you do not feel like a kid anymore, but you also do not fully feel like an adult. You’re supposed to be independent and responsible, yet there are still so many moments when you have no idea what you’re doing.

When you’re younger, adulthood seems a lot more clear than it actually is. It feels like there will be some moment when everything suddenly clicks. You’ll know what you want and finally feel like a real adult. But when you actually get to this age, it never feels that simple. Most of the time, it feels a lot messier than expected.

In college, that feeling becomes even more obvious. This is the time when everyone starts asking about the future, and it can feel like there is pressure coming from every direction. People want to know what you plan to do after graduation, where you want to live, and what career you want to pursue. Those questions make it seem like you should already have a perfect answer, when truly a lot of people are just trying to get through the week.

That is what makes this stage so frustrating. In a lot of ways, you really have grown. You are more independent than you used to be, and you handle things now that probably would have overwhelmed you a few years ago. But at the same time, there are still days when you feel so young. You can feel completely confident one day and then feel lost again the next. It is a strange mix of growing up while still feeling like you are in the process of it.

Social media only makes that feeling worse. It is so easy to look at other people’s lives and think they are doing adulthood better than you are. Someone you know always seems to have the dream internship, the perfect routine, or a clear plan for the next five years. After a while, it becomes hard not to compare. But the truth is, most people are better at posting the polished version of their lives than the honest one. A lot of us are figuring things out as we go, even if it doesn’t look that way online.

There is also a sadness that comes with realizing childhood is really over. Even if you were excited to grow up, life does not feel as simple as it once did. There is more pressure and uncertainty now. Having more freedom is exciting, but it also means making more choices on your own. Sometimes that feels empowering, and sometimes it just feels exhausting.

What people do not really tell you is that growing up doesn’t happen all at once. It is not one big moment where everything changes. It happens slowly, through small experiences. It is learning things on your own, making mistakes, asking for help, and changing your mind. Being an adult does not always mean feeling sure of yourself, and I think that is something more people need to hear.

This crossroad in life can make you feel behind, but maybe it does not mean you are behind at all. Maybe it just means you are in the middle of becoming who you are. That space is uncomfortable, but it is also honest. You are not the person you were a few years ago, and you are still growing into the person you will become.

There is something comforting in knowing that so many other college students feel this way too. Even when everyone seems like they have it all together, a lot of people are dealing with the same uncertainty. They are just better at hiding it sometimes.

Maybe not feeling like a full adult yet is more normal than we think. Maybe having everything figured out was never the point. We are learning as we go, and that weird in-between is not proof that we are failing. It might just be what growing up actually feels like.