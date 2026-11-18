This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but to me, it feels like everything is getting a whole lot colder a whole lot quicker right now. So quick, in fact, that I’ve noticed that I left almost all of my winter coats at home! On top of that, my apartment doesn’t have the strongest in-room heater either. You may be wondering how I’m staying warm despite these hurdles, and in this article, I’m going to give you my tried-and-true suggestions.

If you’re like me, you knew it was going to get cold, and if you’re better than me, you will already have a strong winter jacket in your possession. This is the classic suggestion for staying warm for good reason. An insulating puffer or sherpa jacket is the perfect layering piece to pair with a long-sleeve shirt or sweater on extra-cold days. If you really want to go crazy, there are also electrically heated jackets for purchase from a variety of brands. If you look around, many stores even sell some big winter coats at the end of the cold season at a discount.

On top of jackets, one item I’ve been loving in winter is hand warmers. Brands like HotHands sell disposable ones, but for an even better investment, I recommend looking for rechargeable or reusable ones. If you’re able to find them, the ones with a small metal snap disc that you boil before reuse are quite effective! My biggest tip here is to pair your hand warmers with your accessories. Are you wearing gloves, a hat, a scarf, or long socks? Put a couple of hand warmers inside!

Thinking more about staying warm indoors, my recent go-to holiday gift has been Warmies. Their company (and similar ones) sells microwaveable plush animals, neck pillows, slippers, eye masks, and more. I bought one for myself when they had a Snoopy drop last year, and I received a BOGO offer in my email soon after; so, I bought two, and I can confirm they make perfect gifts. Not to mention, they’re also adorable.

Dwelling within that realm, I’ve learned a few things from living in a house, a dorm, and now an apartment when the temperature drops. Another classic recommendation: buy more than one blanket, and don’t forget to layer, layer, layer. This is especially important if you don’t have heating, but even if you do, I have unfortunately found that it doesn’t always work. That being said, be prepared by owning more than one blanket. Then, when it gets cold, layer them over your comforter or just fold one over your shoulders while you perform your other daily tasks. Recently, I’ve even been rolling them up and pushing them against the bottom of doors to keep the heat in. It works! Also, putting up thicker curtains during the winter can retain a room’s heat in the same way. If an extra chilly day comes along, consider leaving them closed and turning on some fun lamps.

For those of you who have a thermostat or heater of any sort, I cannot urge this enough: learn exactly how it works! Many buildings and units are different when it comes to temperature, so figuring out what specifically makes yours tick will save you a lot of too-hot or too-cold nights. Whether that means you make it cooler or warmer by a couple of degrees, or you don’t run it on a day if there’s a certain climate. For example, I turn mine down a degree when it rains, because I’ve noticed it keeps the humidity down. This part may just take some trial and error, and that’s ok!

As we transition into the time of the Starbucks holiday menu and Holiday decor at every store, I implore you to enjoy a warm drink. Hot cocoa, tea, coffee, etc.; they all warm you up from the inside out while also being delicious! My personal favorites are a sweet Earl Grey tea with creamer or a fancy hot chocolate – fancy, meaning I add a small piece of my favorite hard chocolate in and a splash of creamer to make it taste extra rich – which is delectable, if hot chocolate is your thing.

Finally, don’t forget to give yourself some grace. Many people fall into a rut when the weather starts to cool down, and like snow on your boots, it can be hard to shake. Keeping yourself warm and remembering that it will be sunny once again can really help. One thing I know is that this time of year sure feels a little easier if I have a cozy blanket over me and a hot chocolate in my hand!