The Winter Survival Starter Pack: 5 Essentials for Navigating the Michigan cold

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For first year students at the University of Michigan, the transition into winter can be a big milestone. Although orientation can prepare you for the workload of college and how to navigate campus, it rarely will go over the challenge of navigating Ann Arbor during winter months. Freezing commutes and icy sidewalks require just a few smart adjustments to your daily routine.

A plush throw blanket

Dorm heating systems throughout campus, especially in older buildings, can often be inconsistent. Just relying on standard twin-XL bedding and thin blankets won’t keep you warm when temperatures reach the teens. Investing in a heavy throw blanket, such as the Lola Blanket or other fur-heavy blankets, makes a warm, sheltered atmosphere for your dorm bed. Beyond just keeping you warm, having a heavy, plush blanket to wrap up in brings you immediate comfort after late nights walking back from study sessions at Shapiro or Hatcher Library.

A sun or light therapy lamp

By the time it reaches mid-November, the daylight in Michigan begins to become rare. Early sunsets and long patterns of overcast skies can mess up your sleep schedule, making early wake-ups much harder and leaving you in a slump during finals season. Simply plugging in a compact, lux-light lamp into your dorm is one of the easiest habits you can build to deal with the winter. Using it for 20-30 minutes each morning while you check Canvas, review notes, or drink your coffee can stimulate real sunlight and provide many benefits. This signals to your brain that the day has started, keeping your focus sharp and your energy steady for a busy day.

A properly insulated, windproof jacket

If you brought a light jacket or simple sweatshirt to school thinking it would carry you through the winter, you will want to upgrade to a coat before the first few months of cold weather. The main challenge on campus during this time isn’t just cold temperatures, but chilling wind that tunnels through the streets and walkways. Your main coat will need to be built for long distances and walks between classes and campuses. Investing in a parka or down jacket that reaches at least your mid-thigh and has durable insulation is ideal for this. Having a good jacket to rely on takes one more worry out of your trek to lectures, dining halls, and group study sessions.

A barrier-repair skincare routine

Freezing, sub-zero winds, along with dry heaters blasted indoors, take a huge toll on your skin health. With cold weather comes cracked hands, chapped lips, and extremely dry skin. Simplifying your daily routine to focus on skin barrier defense can ease the pain of this a great deal, focusing on:

Rich moisturizers: swap light gel moisturizers for thick creams containing ceramides and hyaluronic acid (like CeraVe or La Roche-Posay).

Backpack essentials: Keep a heavy-duty lip balm (like Aquaphor or Vaseline) and a travel-sized hand cream in your backpack for on-the-go.

Daily sunscreen: Don’t skip SPF just because it’s overcast. Sunlight reflects off fresh snow across campus lawns, creating unexpected UV exposure even in January.

The first Michigan winter is a rite of passage for every student. Through stocking up your dorm, paying extra attention to your skincare, and having a reliable jacket, you can handle this shift between seasons like a pro.