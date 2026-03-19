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U Mass Boston | Wellness

The Importance of an Admin Night

Sofia Degani Student Contributor, University of Massachusetts - Boston
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Candles lit, laptop open, planner ready: this is what an admin night looks like. 

An admin night is a night when you take a break and reset; this can look however you want. It is a designated reset, a pocket of time devoted to tying up loose ends, clearing mental clutter, and completing the small but necessary tasks that pile up during the week. Whether it means answering emails, doing laundry, organizing your space, or planning the days ahead, an admin night is less about perfection and more about regaining a sense of control. In a world that moves quickly and constantly demands attention, these intentional resets offer structure and relief. Admin nights are important because they create space to reflect, prepare, and breathe, transforming overwhelm into clarity. Recently popularized on TikTok, admin nights have become part of a broader cultural shift toward romanticizing productivity and self-care, turning ordinary responsibilities into meaningful rituals. By dedicating just one night a week to reset, people can enter the next week feeling lighter, more organized, and mentally prepared for whatever comes next. The chance to take a breather and pick up all the clutter that has gathered throughout the week.  

Personally, I choose Sundays as my admin night. Sundays are known for resets. Having a designated day and time (usually around 5 p.m.) makes it easy for me to get into the mood to take on my tasks. 

The first steps to an admin night are getting into an outfit that brings you comfort, turning on the lights, a cup of coffee (or your choice of beverage), lighting a candle, listening to music, and sitting down at a desk. 

Next, you are going to begin your maintenance tasks. Maintenance tasks are tasks that keep your life running smoothly. For school or work, these tasks may look like planning your week, checking your calendar and deadlines, answering emails. Life tasks would be paying bills, booking appointments, cleaning your room, doing laundry, and grocery planning. Lastly, for your personal reset (arguably the most important) there’s journaling, updating to-do lists, budgeting, and resetting habits or goals. 

If you struggle to complete these tasks, some tips are setting a timer, taking five minute breaks, and celebrating every task completed. Think about how accomplished you’ll feel when those tasks are no longer lingering over your head. Romanticize the process.   

Sofia Degani

U Mass Boston '26

I am a senior at the University of Massachusetts Boston, majoring in Communications. My academic focus centers on storytelling, media, and the role communication plays in shaping understanding and connection across cultures. Through my coursework, I have developed strong writing, analytical, and creative skills, while learning how language and media influence the way people engage with the world. In addition to my academic experience, I have worked professionally in gyms and retail, roles that strengthened my interpersonal communication, adaptability, and ability to collaborate with individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Outside of my studies and professional work, I am deeply curious about the world and motivated by a passion for learning. I have traveled to approximately twenty countries across three continents, including six solo trips that pushed me to become more independent and self-aware. Travel has been one of my most meaningful teachers, offering firsthand insight into different cultures, perspectives, and ways of living. Language has always been central to my curiosity, and I speak English, Spanish, French, and Catalan, which allows me to connect more deeply with people and places during my travels.

In my personal life, I enjoy writing, traveling, and exploring creative outlets that encourage reflection and self-expression. I believe that life’s possibilities become endless once you approach the world with curiosity and passion, and once you choose to live fully in the present. I strive to carry this mindset into my academic work, creative writing, and everyday experiences, viewing life as a continuous opportunity to learn, grow, and engage with meaning.