Is $1,000 Enough?– Dental Coverage Limits in MassHealth

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Patients, dentists, and health advocates throughout Massachusetts are responding strongly to a challenging idea that might be a major issue to many. Not everyone, including dentists, is aware of this action, but a $1,000 annual benefit cap would be a major change to adult dental coverage via MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, under Governor Maura Healey’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2027.

Adult dental treatment covered by MassHealth does not currently have an annual cost cap, although it does have certain administrative limitations, such as frequency requirements and prior authorizations. Adult members will receive dental benefits of little more than $1,000 annually if the current proposal is passed into law. Many professionals believe that this amount is far too low for effective oral health treatment that is necessary to receive.

Personally, coming from me, as I have Masshealth and am pursuing entry in the dental field, I believe this limit is going to be brutal for everyone who has MassHealth when it goes into effect in June 2026, as getting dental work done is not cheap. A lot of dental work costs more than $1,000. For example, before a patient has even received regular cleanings, fillings, or follow-up care, a single crown can take up the majority or all of an annual benefit. This indicates that the cap might leave people with extensive dental requirements without access to basic oral care, or worse, it might encourage them to put off or skip necessary treatment. A singular yearly cleaning may likely be the only thing that will become available for adults to get done with this limit from this insurance so any other issues will most likely have to be paid out of pocket, which not everyone is able to afford right now.

State representatives who support the cap note the necessity to control spending and the rise in health care expenses. MassHealth spent around $270 million on adult dental services in fiscal year 2025, and officials believe that these expenses are rising quickly in sync with other parts of the health care system. They think that the cap is a “measured step” toward cost containment while maintaining coverage.

The state also draws attention to impending federal cuts in health care financing, which, if certain changes to federal law are fully implemented, could result in an annual drop of almost $3.5 billion. According to Massachusetts officials, the state budget may be severely strained in the absence of cost-control measures like the cap.

Legislators still have to examine the budget plan and determine whether to retain, amend, or reject the planned cap after a petition against it gained traction. State officials are under pressure from both parties: patients and health care professionals who underline the value of easily accessible dental treatment, as well as financial supporters who prioritize sustainability.

The big question, which is still being debated, is whether dental coverage should be limited to what the state deems to be fiscally responsible or should it continue to provide vulnerable persons with greater access to necessary oral health care. What are your thoughts?

Finally, here’s the link to sign the petition! Please sign and share among those who will help support this cause to make sure the new law doesn’t go into effect!