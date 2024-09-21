Helpful Resources at UMB for Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Welcome back Beacons! We’ve successfully finished the first two weeks of classes, and the reality of college life has started setting in. Just because you enrolled in college and are embarking on the journey of being a young adult, does not mean you have to do it alone! In fact, I encourage you to not even try to go through college without reaching out to the wonderful resources that are at your disposal. Below I will discuss and link helpful resources that are free for you to use and can help you transition successfully from high school or post-life experience into UMass Boston!

The first resource I’d like to highlight is a shameless plug for one of my jobs on campus, the Writing Center. The Writing Center provides free services for students at UMB to support their academic and professional writing at any stage of the writing process.

We offer one-on-one writing appointments both in-person and online, where consultants provide feedback and offer support for any writing assignment or personal project. Some of the writing we can work with students on are: class essays/papers, theses or dissertations, and manuscripts for publication. Writing Center appointments are 45-minutes long, where we set goals with the student at the beginning of the appointment, and we work collaboratively during our time to accomplish as many of those goals as possible. We send a post-session email that discusses what we worked on together, which also includes any examples of structures discussed and “next step” reminders.

Students can have two appointments in a week, and can book appointments two weeks in advance.

This semester the WC is using Zoom for our online appointments, so please make sure that you have activated your Zoom Pro account from UMB.

We also have a Student Writing Group for the Fall Semester, where you can come and go as you please throughout the semester; you can attend both in-person and online. This is a great way to hold yourself accountable for larger projects that you should carve out time in your schedule for, but may not if you aren’t in a room or Zoom with other writers being productive. Click the link above to sign up or for more specific info!

Here’s the link to create a Writing Center account.

The next resource I’d like to highlight is The Ross Center for Disability Services. They are a wonderful resource for students that may have a personal circumstance or a documented disability that will impact your learning and performance in your classes. There are many support services that the Ross Center can offer you, so if you have a documented disability, or would like guidance about navigating support services, contact the Ross Center for Disability Services by email (ross.center@umb.edu), phone (617-287-7430), or in person (Campus Center, UL Room 211). To receive accommodations, students must be registered with the Ross Center and must request accommodations each semester that they are in attendance at UMass Boston. Please note that the Ross Center will provide a letter for your instructor with information about your accommodation only and not about your specific disability. UMass Boston is committed to creating learning environments that are inclusive and accessible, so please feel comfortable reaching out to the Ross Center.

The third resource I’d like to inform students about is the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX. The University of Massachusetts Boston is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment free of intimidation, harassment and sexual misconduct, which includes relationship violence, stalking, and sexual harassment. Such conduct is prohibited by federal law (Title IX) and by university policy. The Office of Civil Rights and Title IX is committed to working with all university community members to proactively address concerns of sexual and gender-based harassment through prompt addressing of concerns and complaints, remedial actions and prevention efforts. For example, another Title IX protection is:

The Right to Identify You have a right to your own pronouns and a right to have those correct pronouns used by our community. If someone uses the incorrect pronoun to refer to you, you or members of our community will make the correction and then move on. Please know that a professor deadnaming or misgendering you is a Title IX violation. This WISER Help page provides instructions for changing a pronoun, gender identity, and sexual orientation in WISER. Gender-inclusive Restrooms are listed and mapped out at the link.



Some important information to know about UMB faculty and staff:

Title IX Reporting Under a new federal law, all faculty members at the university are now considered “responsible employees” who are mandated to report to the Title IX office when they “hear about conduct (orally, in writing, or otherwise) that could reasonably constitute a Title IX violation (sexual misconduct, domestic/dating violence, sex-based harassment, gender/gender identity discrimination or harassment).” Students are always welcome to talk with instructors or professors about any issue that is interfering with their academic success, though their instructor/professor should remind all students that they cannot promise confidentiality if the issues relate to a Title IX violation. This notice allows students to make an informed decision about what to share. Please take a look at both on-campus and off-campus resources.



If you, or someone you know, has been impacted by sexual or gender-based harassment, or if you are someone involved in a formal complaint regarding sexual or gender-based harassment, you have the right to access resources and support. For more information on reporting options, available resources, and getting answers to your questions and concerns, please contact the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX by email (Civilrights.titleix@umb.edu), phone (617.287.7391), or in-person (Quinn Administration Building, 3rd Floor, Room 23).

Another academic resource I’d like to mention is the Academic & Career Engagement and Success (ACES) Center. The ACES Center is focused on supporting and empowering students throughout their academic and career journeys. They offer comprehensive resources, personalized guidance, and innovative programs that help develop career-ready skills, aid in career exploration, and inspire lifelong learning. Their goal is to foster an inclusive and equitable community, where students from diverse backgrounds can thrive academically and discover their unique talents. The ACES Center partners with employers as part of their commitment to helping all Beacons confidently navigate their path to a successful and fulfilling career. Some services they offer:

Academic Advising & Course Registration To use this resource, students must be “Undeclared” undergraduate students who are enrolled: in the College of Liberal Arts in the College of Science and Mathematics in the College of Management, who have less than 60 credits Here’s the link to book an appointment with an Academic Advisor.

Career Success Advising All students—regardless of your major—can book an appointment with a Career Advisor to discuss any of the following topics: Major & Career Exploration Resume & Cover Letter Critiques Internship & Job Search Assistance LinkedIn & Networking Assistance Interview Preparation Assistance Practice Interviews Pre-Law Advising



The last resource I’ll highlight specifically is the Counseling Center. The Counseling Center is committed to making sure that all students have access to care regardless of their background, immigration status, or how they identify. Their goal is to renounce oppression in all its forms by offering a safe and affirming environment so that all members of the campus community will feel welcome to seek their services. All enrolled UMass Boston students, regardless of insurance, are eligible for the following services at no charge, and a licensed clinician will assess these options further in the consultation:

A consultation, by appointment, to determine treatment needs and options

Brief and focused individual therapy

Emergency/crisis intervention

Assistance with accessing care off-campus

Outreach events, groups and workshops

Medication evaluations

Educational materials

For general concerns or interests in seeking help, they can be contacted by email (counseling.center@umb.edu), by phone (617) 287-5690, or in-person (Quinn Administration Building, 2nd floor).

For same-day crisis support, students can walk-in any time during the day or call the Counseling Center’s 24/7 crisis phone support at (855) 634-4135.

Below I will include the links to many of the other resources on campus. Please make use of whatever resources make the most sense for your specific needs.