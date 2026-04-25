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woman taking photo using DSLR camera of Landsdowne Street near Fenway Park
woman taking photo using DSLR camera of Landsdowne Street near Fenway Park
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U Mass Boston | Life

A Perfect 60+ Degree Day In Boston

Sandra Watson Student Contributor, University of Massachusetts - Boston
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that winter is on the outs, that means that the most beautiful time is here in the city of Boston! Boston is the city of walking, and it is why I fell in love with it and came here for  college. The convenience of public transportation and walking around a safe city is a huge plus. On a warm 60+ degree day in Boston, there are many ways to spend your time outside, such as the Freedom Trail. This red-brick path stretches about two miles and connects many of the  important sites from the American Revolution that tourists may want to see. Coming to such an  old city, there is a lot of history, and it is one of the main reasons that people visit the city. With  the perfect weather still to come, everyone will be out in the town walking around rather than curled up inside. Being outdoors while learning about the history in Boston turns it into a real life experience instead of something one can read.  

After exploring the trail, a stop at the Boston Common and Public Garden can help you  relax for the day to come. These parks in the springtime are often filled with people lying out on  blankets having picnics with their friends, reading on benches, tossing a football around, or just  taking in the sunlight. The infamous swan boats float across the pond in the Public Garden, which adds to the calm atmosphere of the park. With the greenery out again, these spaces  become hubs for both locals and visitors where they can take a break from the busy city streets  and enjoy the wonders of nature downtown.  

Next, heading over to the Charles River Esplanade offers a slightly different experience.  This is an activity that I learned about when looking up fun things to do in the town. These long  paths around the river are filled with runners, bikers, and dog walkers. The breeze coming off the  water and the open view of the Boston skyline make it one of the most peaceful places in the  city. On a nice warm day, the Esplanade feels lively with all the people but still relaxing,  showing how Boston’s connection to the water shapes everyday life. To end the day, nothing  captures Boston’s energy better than a game at Fenway Park, watching the Boston Red Sox. Baseball season and warm weather are a lethal combination in Boston as it brings in loads of  people to come together to support the teams in the oldest stadium in MLB history. Fenway is  the place to be on a game day with street vendors, fans repping their team, and the sounds of the  crowd make the entire town feel electric. This is more than a game, but a way to experience a major part of Boston’s culture.

Together, these four activities show how a simple 60-degree  weather day transforms Boston into a completely different atmosphere. The combination of  history, greenery, waterfront views, and sports culture highlights how warm weather brings  Boston to life and makes it an unforgettable place to explore. 

Sandra Watson

U Mass Boston '27

I am a passionate and motivated individual with a background in education and athletics. Throughout my academic journey, I have dedicated myself to building skills that prepare me for both professional and personal growth. My experience working as a tennis counselor has been especially rewarding, as it allowed me to combine my love for the sport with teaching and mentoring others. Guiding young players on and off the court has strengthened my leadership abilities, while also reminding me of the importance of patience, encouragement, and teamwork. These experiences continue to shape my goals for the future, as I aspire to make a meaningful impact in both education and athletics.

Outside of my professional and educational endeavors, tennis has remained a central passion in my life. The sport has not only been a source of competition and discipline but also a way to build community and lifelong friendships. Alongside tennis, I have developed a strong interest in photography. I enjoy capturing meaningful moments, whether it is a breathtaking landscape, the energy of a match, or candid moments with friends and family. Photography allows me to express creativity while also preserving memories that reflect my values and passions.

Beyond sports and photography, I have always found joy in the outdoors. Whether it is spending time at the beach, hiking, or simply exploring new places, I enjoy the balance and peace that comes from being in nature. The ocean in particular has always been a place of comfort and inspiration for me. These personal interests help me stay grounded, motivated, and connected to the world around me. Together, my love for teaching, tennis, photography, and the outdoors continues to guide me in pursuing a life that blends passion with purpose.