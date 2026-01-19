Turning a Breakup Into a Breakthrough: How a Breakup the Week Before College Taught Me to Choose Myself

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before I left for my freshman year of college, I thought I had everything figured out. I had my dorm décor purchased, my class schedule memorized, and a relationship I believed would help anchor me through all the uncertainty ahead. Then, suddenly, I didn’t. Instead of packing with excitement, I found myself sitting in my childhood bedroom, wondering how someone could decide I didn’t fit into their life right when mine was about to completely change.

There’s something uniquely painful about being heartbroken at a time when you’re already preparing to let go of so much. You’re leaving home, friends, routines, and now the person you thought would be part of your support system. It felt like a quiet little grief I carried with me as I stepped onto campus for the first time. But this isn’t a story about how college magically cured my heartbreak. It’s a story about how choosing myself, moment by moment, helped me build a new kind of strength.

The first few days of college were chaotic in a way that felt healing. I didn’t have time to be upset between icebreakers, roommate introductions, and trying to figure out which dining hall I liked best. But at night, when everything slowed down, it was hard. I missed the comfort of something familiar. I kept replaying conversations, trying to understand what I could’ve done differently. That’s when I realized I could spend my freshman year asking “why me?”, or I could use this as a fresh start to finally prioritize myself.

I started small. I said yes when girls on my floor asked if I wanted to grab dinner. I introduced myself to people in my classes instead of waiting for someone else to. I let myself laugh at things again, even on days when sadness felt heavy in my head. These new friendships didn’t erase my hurt, but they softened it. They reminded me that people can choose you joyfully, willingly, and consistently.

Focusing on myself was NOT glamorous at first. Sometimes it was just going for a walk instead of reading over old texts. Sometimes, it was giving myself permission to enjoy a day without feeling guilty that I wasn’t sad anymore, or letting myself be sad without thinking I was moving backward. That’s something I learned quickly: getting over someone is not a linear process. There have been days I’ve woken up feeling strong and proud of my progress, and there have been days I’ve felt like I’ve slid all the way back to the beginning. And that’s okay. Healing is messy. It’s supposed to be.

One of the biggest turning points for me was learning how to live in the present. When you’re heartbroken, your mind loves to run laps between the past and the future: what happened, what could’ve happened, what you think you’ve lost. But the past few months have given me so many moments that pulled me into the now: laughing with new friends on the floor of someone’s dorm room, trying new clubs, speed walking to class. Being present reminds me that life doesn’t pause just because something hurts me. There are still experiences waiting for me, memories forming in real time, and people ready to become important parts of my life.

As I’ve gotten more comfortable being on my own, I’ve realized something simple and powerful: I deserve happiness no matter what state my life is in. Not when someone chooses me. Not when everything is perfectly stable. Not when my emotions make sense. I deserve happiness exactly as I am, even if I’m still learning, still healing, still figuring things out. And so do you.

Looking back now, I’m strangely grateful for how everything unfolded. Not because the pain was easy or because I needed the heartbreak to become who I am, but because it forced me to build a life rooted in myself. I still have hard days — healing isn’t a straight line — but I’m proud of the way I kept moving forward, even when movement felt impossible. I’m proud of the connections I made, the confidence I grew into, and the way I learned to trust my own ability to rebuild.

I didn’t start college the way I expected to. But I started it as someone who chose to stay open to possibility, to connection, and to myself. And that choice has made all the difference.

