The Power of Pilates: Strengthening My Body and Mind

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Being a college student can be hard, juggling through deadlines, exams, and social obligations. It may often feel like a constant balancing act — both mentally and physically. As a student navigating the whirlwind of responsibilities, I found myself searching for an outlet that would help me stay fit while also improving my overall well-being. That is when I discovered Pilates, and it has truly been a game changer.

Discovering Pilates

I first heard about Pilates on social media from influencers who raved about how it strengthened their bodies and improved flexibility. At first, I was not sure how just some body movements could make such a huge difference to someone’s body. But after going to a few classes at the recreation center here at UMass, I truly understood the hype. Unlike normal cardio and other high-impact classes that left me feeling exhausted, Pilates challenged my body in a different way, helping engage muscles I didn’t even know I had!

Finding out that UMass offers classes daily at the Recreation center made it even easier for me to integrate it into my routine. With a busy schedule, having convenient access to classes made it much easier to stay consistent with my practice. These classes introduced me to Pilates in a structured and supportive environment, making it even more enjoyable to incorporate into my routine.

While it may seem easy and effortless, Pilates is a full-body workout that requires focus and precision.

A Mental Reset and strengthening my body

Beyond its physical benefits, Pilates has also been a powerful tool to manage stress in college. With exams coming up and assignments constantly piling up, it is easy to get overwhelmed. But stepping into that room allows me to pause and be in the moment. The emphasis on breath control and slow movements creates a sense of calmness in the air around me. When I dedicate those 60 minutes to a session, I feel refreshed and strong.

Physically, Pilates has transformed my strength and posture. As a student who is always hunched over her laptop, I often get back pains. Pilates’ strong focus on core strength has helped alleviate these aches while improving my posture and alignment. I’ve noticed a significant difference in my stamina, balance, and overall energy levels.

One of the best parts about Pilates is that it can be accessible to anyone, anywhere. Whether you want to go to fitness classes or just play a YouTube video at your home on a mat, you can modify these slow movements at your own pace.

Balancing College Life

College is a period of intense change, where managing coursework, responsibilities, and personal relationships can sometimes feel like an endless juggling act. Pilates has taught me the importance of balance — both on the mat and in my daily life.

One of the biggest things I have learnt recently is the importance of consistency. Even on my busiest days, I try to take time out for an hour long Pilates class. The commitment I’ve built through Pilates has positively influenced other areas of my life, helping me stay active, motivated, and balanced.

Another aspect that has helped me is its ability to relieve stress. When I feel overwhelmed by so many things happening around me, I turn to deep and intentional breaths. This instantly calms my nerves and helps me relax in a fast paced environment.

Building a Community

Going to classes with my friends has really helped my experience. Whether it’s attending in-person sessions or sharing our progress and experiences afterwards, having each other’s encouragement and motivation has made all the difference.

Pilates has become an essential part of my routine and college life. It is more than just a workout, it is a way for me to recharge, stay centered, and improve my mental and physical well-being. It provides me with a much-needed break. It strikes the perfect balance between challenge and relaxation, allowing me to focus on my breath and movement.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!