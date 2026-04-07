Solo Gym Sessions: Learning to Work Out By Myself

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to hate exercising. I did fencing for four years, and I did the minimum to participate in my wellness classes in high school. Overall, I definitely wasn’t a gym person, and I preferred lying in my bed. The summer after high school, my friend offered to go with me, so I decided that I would go once and try it out. That one time at the gym soon turned into daily visits, and I quickly came to love the gym and especially the time I got to spend with my friend.

It was a really wholesome summer, but once college started I had to start working out alone. I told myself I would stay consistent with my gym sessions, but once I got to UMass, I was caught up in the whirlwind of getting used to a new school, new people, and a new life.

When I finally got myself to go to the gym, it was the most stressful session I’ve ever had. It felt so weird being in a new gym without my dependable best friend. During my first semester, I rarely went to the gym because it wasn’t relaxing, but stressful and tiring.

This semester I started going to the gym regularly, and I have a few tips that have helped me become more comfortable, focused, and relaxed at the gym when I’m going alone.

Daily Routines

I have a daily routine when it comes to my gym trips. While scheduling my classes for this semester, I wanted to make sure that I had gym time every morning, so my classes start around 11 a.m. I knew that I definitely wouldn’t be waking up at 6 a.m. to go to the gym, but I thought I could wake up at 8 if I had a slow-paced morning. I kept to this schedule really well at the beginning of the semester by making it to the gym every weekday. This routine broke down after a month, though, because I’m not a morning person. What’s important is that I recognized this and moved my daily gym time to the evening, which worked better for me. It’s okay to try new things that might not work out. What matters is how you grow from them!

Focuser

While fencing in high school, one of my coaches told us to come up with a movement that we could consistently do during or before bouts that would get us into a competitive headspace. He also told us to have warm-ups that would get us focused before competitions. I took that same mentality to the gym this semester. I always start my gym time on the treadmill. Some days I feel like walking on the treadmill for longer than normal, and that’s okay. What’s important is that it helps get me into a headspace where I’m focused on myself and do my best. I feel like my walk to the gym and getting ready in the locker room is also a way of getting me in the zone. Your focuser can be anything!

Music

I enjoy music a lot. I pop in an AirPod whenever I can, and I like to explore different playlists that get recommended to me to find new favorites. I don’t play around with my music at the gym. I choose one of my playlists that matches my mood that day while walking to the gym, and I try not to touch my music after getting on the treadmill. I went to the gym with a random playlist once, and I wasn’t focused because I kept fiddling with my phone. I remember that day so well because I was so unfocused, and I was frustrated because it felt like I hadn’t done my best. Now I choose a playlist beforehand and always have a go-to playlist in case I can’t decide.

Goals

Another thing that stopped me from going to the gym last semester was that I had vague goals. I wanted to be healthy, but this semester I started a 30-day abs workout schedule to keep me consistent. The schedule has helped me a lot because whenever I feel lazy and want to skip, I remind myself of my schedule and feel motivated. I love the workouts, and I’ve been pretty consistent with the schedule, so it’s definitely worth a shot!

Going to the gym by myself was really scary, but I’ve started to love it. I have my days where it feels like everyone is judging me, but I also have days where I’m locked in and I feel strong and healthy. Those days have started to outnumber the bad days, so I highly recommend going to the gym. I would never turn down my gym buddy, but I’ve started to love going to the gym alone as well!

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