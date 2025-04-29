Short Form Content is Out and YouTube is In? Why YouTube and Long Form Content are the Better Option

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Get ready with me’s, trendy dances, or lip syncing to a popular song are all things we are guilty of watching or participating in. The dopamine hit we get when we get a quick laugh from a 15-second video is addictive, but is it worth all of the procrastination and wasted time spent scrolling?

It is time for another platform to take charge. Long-form content is back, and it is YouTube‘s time to shine.

TikTok

As many people know, TikTok is one of the most popular and well-known social media platforms used by millions across the world. With fast-paced videos and content being circulated on the app, people often find themselves scrolling on their “For You Page” for hours on end. But is this a sustainable way to consume media?

To be clear, short-form content isn’t dead. It is just becoming a little outdated — still fun, but not where the real stories are being told anymore.

Enter YouTube…the big kid on the content block who never really left, just let everyone have their short-form moment. YouTube has been around since 2005, and is known for allowing people to publish their own videos to the world. The videos that get uploaded on YouTube are often longer than a typical TikTok video, allowing the audience to grow a deeper, more personal connection with creators. And now, as people crave depth, context, and actual storytelling, YouTube is reclaiming its throne.

Let’s also not forget the fearful rumor of TikTok becoming banned in America just a couple of months ago. This threat to take away the platform had many influencers who depend on TikTok to make a living come crawling over to YouTube.

Influencers

Take Emma Chamberlain, for example. Her chill, long-form vlogs feel like you’re on FaceTime with a friend, catching up and filling each other in on your lives. Longer content often allows audience members to learn more about creators and how they may live in their day-to-day lives. Lifestyle vlogs are a common video format that many people post to YouTube, allowing their audiences to get an inside scoop on their day-to-day life. Emma Chamberlain has created a fan base that adores her vlogs and content posted to YouTube. You don’t scroll past her YouTube videos. You settle in. You grab a snack.

Depth Over Dopamine

We’re kind of burned out on the “dopamine drip” of endless scrolling. People are craving depth. Substance. Content they can watch, not just glance at while brushing their teeth. TikTok not only has a personally curated algorithm to encourage more scrolling, but the consistent and constant product placement and promotional videos almost give the impression of a television advertisement. Sure, YouTube has its sponsorships too, but there is more sincere content per video to consume than a TikTok.

Even creators who started on short-form platforms are making the jump. Alix Earle, for example, has a YouTube channel. Why? Because you can only silently react to things for so long before people want to know who you are.

Podcasts with a camera. Video essays. Behind-the-scenes vlogs. YouTube isn’t just videos — it’s storytelling, it’s commentary, it’s personality. And in a world full of quick hits and half-finished thoughts, long-form feels refreshing.

Make the switch

Short-form content had its era. It was fun, chaotic, and occasionally life-changing. But if you’re building a brand, a business, or just want to be remembered longer than the shelf life of a viral trend, YouTube is where it’s at. Make the switch and experience the superior form of entertainment firsthand. You won’t regret it.

