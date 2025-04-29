Powering Through the Mid-Semester Slump

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially that time of the semester when the end is almost in sight, but not quite. After many long months of classes, homework, and exams, the prospect of summer is extremely enticing. Even as a freshman, this is something that I felt all throughout high school, and has transferred into my college experience. While I love being at school, at a certain point, I just want summer. Three months to reset and not think about classes is just what I, and basically everyone else I know, needs right now. However, the semester isn’t over yet, and getting into the summer mindset right before final exams is not the best way to end a semester. Beating the mid-semester slump is crucial in powering through the stress and ending the semester off on a good foot, and here is how you can do it.

Take Time For Yourself

College can be a difficult place to find alone time. The pressure to constantly be doing something and hanging out with someone can be overwhelming, and it can be hard to know when to stop. Everyone runs on different social batteries, and it can be hard to remember that not everyone’s is the same. Doing what you need to do for yourself doesn’t always have to align with what everyone else is doing around you. If you are draining your social battery constantly and not giving yourself time to rest and recharge, it will hit you hard all at once. I have found that prioritizing time when I get to be by myself is very important. I make sure that this time, even if it is just a few minutes, is not structured towards anything specific. It is not for doing homework or making plans, but simply to do nothing. Slowing down, even very briefly, is a crucial way to remind yourself that everything you need to do and want to do is doable, but only if you give yourself grace and the energy to do it. It’s not just sleep that allows us to rest, but relaxation as well.

Find Time For Creative Outlets and Personal Enjoyment

Another thing I have found challenging since coming to college is being able to fulfill my creative outlets. While this is still something I’m experimenting with, I have found that even small tasks that stimulate my mind and my creativity help me deal with stress and keep me motivated. Reminding yourself of the things you enjoy helps make periods of burnout easier. If you simply don’t want to do anything, start by doing something you enjoy. Whether it is reading a book, going on a walk, drawing, writing, or working out, doing something is the start to being productive. Rather than stressing about everything you have on your plate, especially if you are in no particular mood to do any of it, doing something you enjoy will help pull you out of that rut and start you on the path towards productivity.

Eat, Breathe, Sleep

At the end of the day, these three words are all that matter. As long as you are eating, breathing, and sleeping, then you’re doing something right. You can’t ask yourself to work towards other goals when your basic needs aren’t being met. It can be easy to get wrapped up in trying to just push through a day, or a week, or a few weeks, and forgetting the most important thing: taking care of yourself. Powering through is a lot easier when you can focus on what you are trying to power through, rather than also battling exhaustion and other stressors. Focus on yourself first, and then the rest will follow.

