My Favorite Way to Rein in a New Month: In’s and Out’s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something about a new month that has always felt so refreshing for me. It’s less intimidating than crafting a New Year’s resolution (one that I definitely won’t complete anyway), but it still serves as an opportunity to get a slight fresh start under my belt. As of recently, my favorite tradition has been compiling an in’s and out’s list for the start of a new month.

Nothing too crazy or intimidating. No pressure. Simply, the random things that I want to bring into my life, or the latter- the things that I want to leave behind. It’s not about becoming a completely new person; it’s simply about being intentional with your time, energy, and whatever feels most pertinent.

Truthfully, it has become something that I look forward to, which is funny, because I used to be someone who shrieked at the thought of a new month on the horizon. Now, I couldn’t be more eager to compile my lists, reflect on them, and turn into the best version of myself. I’ve even recruited some of my friends into writing these lists, too!

So, without further ado, here is my culmination of “in’s and outs” for March! Hopefully, this will give you an understanding of the concept!

IN’s

Complimenting strangers

Saying no without any explanation needed!

Matching PJ sets

Tea before bed

Sweet potatoes

Overdressing (it definitely feels weird at first)

Ballerina flats

Mixing metals

Spontaneity

Reading classics

Wearing my natural hair

OUT’s

Buying things just being they are on sale

Assuming the worst

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach (seriously, this is SO bad for you!!)

Comparing myself to others

Using filler words

“Situation-ships” (you deserve someone who wants you!)

Fast fashion

Being a low maintenance (I’m a high maintenance girly until I die- and that’s okay!)

Oversharing

Short pre-games

What I love most about in’s and out’s is that nothing is permanent! It doesn’t have to be aesthetically pleasing or perfectly worded- just honest. Honest and simple. And, better yet, it is always subject to change! If something isn’t working one month, then I am allowed to be flexible in the upcoming months. Falling back into bad habits is bound to happen, but I don’t let it make me spiral; I simply try again.

Life isn’t about perfection; it’s about growth and awareness. So, if you’re feeling overwhelmed, stuck, or in need of a reset, I’d encourage you to make your own list! Remember, it doesn’t have to be perfect. Simply write down what you want more of in the coming year. Or, what is draining you- keeping you from reaching your goals.

Write it down. Keep it in your notes app. Make sure that you’re revisiting it. But don’t put too much pressure on it. Feeling as if you have “everything” together doesn’t require all of your energy. Truth be told, it starts with knowing what to let in and what to let out.

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