Scrolling Less, Living More: What I’m Doing Instead of “Doom Scrolling”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every day, I tell myself one thing: I will not fall victim to my phone. Unfortunately, without fail, I often find myself hunched over in the dead of night, scrolling through the most mundane news. Celebrity breakups, day in the life reels, and a stream of what I eat in a day videos fill my meticulously curated “for you page,” but at what cost?

Even the most undemanding tasks felt like a mountain to climb; my phone quickly became a scapegoat. That’s when I realized: something has to change. I needed to stop scrolling and start living.

Of course, I don’t anticipate or expect anyone to break free from social media completely, but now, rather than immediately picking up my phone when my brain is mildly inconvenienced, I fill my life with things that truly fulfill me.

Here’s how I’m taking my life back, and saying goodbye to my phone!

Write a letter to your future self I’ll be honest, I think about my future a lot. The good, the bad, and everything in between. Lately, I’ve encouraged myself to delve deeper into my excitements and fears and express exactly what I’m feeling. Writing has always been cathartic for me, and writing to my future self has allowed me to reflect on where I currently am. Looking back on past letters that I’ve written, it is beautiful to see my own personal growth. I’d encourage you to write to yourself- even if it’s only a paragraph, you won’t believe how much you’ve changed when you look back! Draw your dream house As an artist, one of my favorite things is to bring my imagination to life. That’s why art is so beautiful; there are no rules, and I find such peace in being able to render whatever my mind conjures up. There are absolutely zero limitations, and I truly think that doing something like this almost makes your dreams become reality. Walk with no destination in mind Movement in itself is such a privilege, but being able to walk without an end destination in mind allows you to truly immerse yourself. As an avid hot girl walker, I have always found peace in walking for miles on end. It wasn’t until I took my AirPods out and truly took in my surroundings that I understood the true beauty behind walking. Let your feet take you where they want. Who knows, you could find your new favorite cafe, discover beautiful sceneries, or even meet your future husband! Listen to music, uninterrupted When I listen to music, it’s typically background noise. Something that is on to fill a silent void, something that is screamed at a party, or simply something to pass the time in my car; it is something so much deeper. It wasn’t until I truly sat down and listened to some songs that I understood and felt the meaning of their words. I always question how songwriters and I have access to the same 26 letters of the alphabet, yet their words feel so much more powerful. You can’t imagine how powerful words are until you truly sit, uninterrupted, and just listen. That’s the charm behind music; it makes you feel. Buy yourself flowers I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t a hopeless romantic. I love all things fairy-tale, from bouquets of flowers to handwritten cards; it feels good to be loved. But, at the end of the day, you are your biggest supporter. You are capable of making yourself feel loved, and coming to terms with that revelation is something I am forever grateful for. Buy yourself your favorite flowers. Not for any particular reason, but because you’re you and you deserve nice things! Plus, they make for beautiful decor!

Although doom scrolling can be fun, it simply promises distraction. The real comfort is in doing what you love, completely uninterrupted. Face it, your mom was right, it really is the damn phone!

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!