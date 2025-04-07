“Morning Sheds” Are Getting Out of Hand: How to Keep it Simple From P.M. to A.M.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media has taken self-care to a whole new level. Gone are the days of a 15-minute face mask, Gua Sha, and occasional hair mask to wind down in the evening followed by a morning skincare routine to get you started the for the day.

Now trending on TikTok are “Morning Shed Routines.” It can look different for everyone, but the basics include collagen face masks, under-eye masks, lip masks, lip stains, chin straps, breathing tape for the mouth and nose, heatless curls, sleeping eye masks, and satin bonnets. It can even go as far as applying castor oil to your waist and wrapping it overnight to “detox” your body.

Layers and layers of these self-care products are believed to help anti-aging and overall sleep. While some of these products can benefit your skin and give you that glowy and snatched look you’ve been aiming for, the extensive morning shed routines are getting out of hand.

Here’s how to keep it simple (and how to actually use your products):

All the masks

Most face, eye, and lip masks recommend being worn for 10 to 15 minutes, with 20 often being the maximum recommended time. These guidelines aren’t printed on the packaging for no reason.

While masks can be used in place of serums, overusing them can lead to skin irritation or dryness. Most masks are recommended to be worn up to three times a week, often starting off with once per week so your skin can adapt.

Face, eye, and lip masks are typically single-use, so it is important to be mindful of not only your wallet but the waste that comes from each individually packaged mask. Your skin, your wallet, and the planet are better off having a daytime (vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, or niacinamide) and nighttime serum (retinol, peptides, or ceramide) on your bathroom counter. Often products will contain multiple ingredients (i.e. a hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizer or a serum with retinol, peptides, and ceramides) too so you can minimize the amount of bottles you have around. In other words, save your masks for a special event or spa day.

Tapes, Straps, and wraps

Mouth tape is not uncommon, but it is certainly not necessary for everyone. It can help reduce snoring and dry mouth, overall helping improve sleep. Mouth tape is most beneficial for those who sleep with their mouths open (also known as mouth breathing) as nasal breathing is best for a good night’s sleep. This is also why some use nose tape or strips in addition to mouth tape. Nasal strips open the nose to improve breathing.

However, because it is an adhesive strip, mouth and nose tape can cause skin irritation and discomfort. Nasal strips are also typically used for when you’re congested. Buying packages of nasal strips and mouth tape regularly is unnecessary.

The same goes for chin straps and waist wrapping. There is no evidence that chin straps reduce the appearance of a double chin and snatch the jawline. It is just another piece of fabric in consumerism. Instead, stick to a nightly or daily (or even both!) Gua Sha routine using a well-known, traditional technique that promotes lymphatic drainage.

As for waist wrapping, a castor oil pack wrap is – again – more fabric in consumerism. There is no scientific evidence that castor oil improves digestion and bloating. If anything, it promotes an unhealthy body image, not self-care.

Hair care

A weekly hair mask, occasional heatless curls, and wearing a bonnet nightly will never do damage. It is important to find the right mask for your hair type with the right ingredients that respond well to your hair.

Heatless curls are convenient, though not necessary. If you know you won’t have a lot of time in the morning, this can eliminate a step in your morning routine. Heatless curlers can be uncomfortable to sleep in, though. If that’s the case for you, a simple braid or loose french braids can do the trick. After you figure out the right nighttime style, wrap your hair in a satin bonnet to retain moisture, reduce friction and frizz, and minimize breakage.

and more

Lip stains, sleeping masks, face tape, and more can also be part of a morning shed routine.

Sure, a lip stain can save you time in the morning, but it is not necessary to wear overnight. Wearing a product overnight can also cause irritation. Instead, finish your morning skincare routine and throw the stain on then. When you’re done with makeup, wipe away the stain and throw on some gloss. Or stick to the basics with a lip liner.

Sleeping masks are also completely optional. For some people, a simple mask over the night improves sleep. For others, the strap can apply too much pressure to the head or the mask doesn’t make any positive impact to their sleep at all.

Face tape is another product that can easily irritate your skin. Applying adhesives on your face can do more harm than good. Stay simple with one product: a Gua Sha.

Your routine, whether it’s nighttime skincare, morning skincare, or overnight care, should be personal to you and your needs. Regardless of what’s trending, always do your research, learn about your own hair and skin, and prioritize comfort. Self-care is all about you. And remember, aging isn’t your enemy.

