In a fitness world obsessed with high-intensity workouts, the “Hot Girl Walk” trend proves that movement doesn’t have to be extreme to be effective. As a college student and athlete, I’ll explore low-intensity exercise impacting the body and mind and ways to stay entertained while moving your body.

*Disclaimer: I am not a fitness/wellness professional

As a college student, it is easy to walk into the rec center and become overwhelmed with seeing people lifting heavy and sprinting on the treadmill. While those are great ways to workout, it is not for everyone. Sometimes starting or trying to find a place to set up in the gym can be intimidating. Walking is a great alternative to these workout tactics. Let’s talk about implementing hot girl walks into your routine!

Hot girl walks took off when COVID-19 hit in 2020. Many people went outside seeking new ways to occupy themselves, but also in hopes to move their bodies. The concept of hot girl walking was coined by TikTok influencer Mia Lind. Many influencers primarily on TikTok, used the term “Hot Girl Walk” to empower other people to get outside and move their body. In various TikToks, people are encouraged to focus on what they are grateful for, your goals, and feeling good about yourself while walking. This positive brainstorming and walking practice is a great way to benefit your mood and mental health.

Personally, I started hot girl walking when I saw it blow up on TikTok in 2020. As someone who lives in Massachusetts, going outside isn’t always the most enjoyable in the winter months, but you can either bundle up or take your walk inside on a treadmill during the colder seasons. Hot girl walking is also a great excuse to explore! Walk in the neighborhoods near you or even find trails to stroll around, through exploration you will fall upon your favorite routes and be able to share this knowledge with friends.

Pressed for time or too busy to designate a big chunk of time to walking? I have also learned that you can hot girl walk on your way to class, while cleaning, or even while grocery shopping. The importance is to make this a time where you can better yourself or positively impact your mind. Playing music is a huge help when getting into this positive mindset.

Here are some songs that keep me motivated and excited to walk:

Another way to stay entertained during these walks is to invite a friend! Not only is this a great way to catch up with the people you love, but it is also a free activity. As a college student, the last thing I want to do is spend money. It’s a win-win! When I come home for school breaks, I love to walk with my mom and sister. It is a great excuse to gab while getting some steps in. While music and talking is very entertaining, you don’t need to do this to successfully hot girl walk. You can leave the headphones at home and focus on the sounds of nature (birds, the gusts of wind, or the leaves crunching). Going without a form of entertainment can help you focus more on your breathing and your surroundings.

With the weather finally warming up, you have the opportunity to take your walks from the treadmill to the sidewalk. Being in nature is great for the mind and mental health. Take this as a reminder to take advantage of the warming weather, and go outside when you can! You won’t regret it.

