The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Trigger Warning: This article discussed topics including mental health, depression, and suicide

Disclaimer: I am not a mental health professional; the topics discussed are all based on my own experiences. It is always best to consult a professional if you feel you are struggling with a mental health issue.

Many students in college struggle with depression or depression symptoms. According to The University of Michigan School of Public Health, close to 44% of college students report symptoms of depression. It was also noted in the article that 15% of college students have seriously contemplated taking their own lives.

When I was a junior in high school, I was diagnosed with early-onset clinical depression. This diagnosis came at a very stressful time in my life when I was juggling school, sports, thinking about college, and more. I have always struggled with my mental health to a degree, having been in therapy from the time I was 14 for anxiety. For over two and a half years, I was on a very high dosage of antidepressants combined with therapy. A significant portion of that time was spent as a college student. Beginning college with a diagnosis of depression was not easy, as it forced me out of the comfort of my own home and into a completely new environment. This process and adjustment is difficult for everyone, but having my diagnosis made me feel like I had an extra obstacle to overcome. However, as cliche as it may sound, it gets better. Here are little things that you can do to make navigating college with depression just a tiny bit easier.

Helpful Habits

EXERCISE

Exercise has been shown to have a positive impact on mental health. Engaging in physical activity releases endorphins, which can have a beneficial effect on mental health. While it can be challenging to establish a consistent exercise routine in college, there are many ways to implement physical activity. Many colleges offer classes at the recreational center or gym. These classes can be as intense as HIIT training or as simple as yoga. If that’s not your thing, you could always just go on a walk; anything can make a difference!

Eating healthy

Eating a healthy diet is proven to decrease depression risks in individuals. Eating healthy at college can be incredibly difficult, especially if the food options are sub-par. Even if you’re on a meal plan, try to aim to eat a good amount of healthy foods! Think green veggies, salads, whole grains and more! Some of my favorite strategies are avoiding foods with high sugar, making sure I eat lots of vegetables and protein, and drinking lots of water. Remember, though, sometimes a sweet treat may improve your mood!

Meaningful friendships

Another thing that has helped me deal with depression is finding meaningful friendships. While this sounds self-explanatory, having great friendships, in my experience, can make talking about mental health issues easier and less stressful! Also, having fun experiences with friends, such as going on nature hikes or seeing a movie, can be a good short-term distraction.

Trying to do things that bring you joy

When you’re depressed, it can be challenging to engage in hobbies. However, an activity you enjoy may bring you a bit of joy or solace. My favorites are watching a comfort movie, drawing, sewing, or listening to happy music.

Resources and treatment

If your depression is getting seriously in the way of your schoolwork, relationships, or friendships, it may be a good idea to talk to a therapist or psychiatrist. Most colleges provide some therapy or counseling. There are also various helplines you could call. You could also talk to your doctor about possible medications.

Helpful reminder!

Depression is a genuine struggle that a lot of college students deal with. While it is essential to do your best to manage your symptoms, some days are harder than others. If you skip a class or stay in bed all day, it’s okay. The important thing is that you try your best and always reach out if you need help.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!