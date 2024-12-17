The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many college students, I struggle with focus. I’ve never been diagnosed with any form of attention disorder, such as ADHD or ASD, but the issue affects my life persistently enough for me to pay attention to it. When I do schoolwork on my laptop, I often feel the urge to drift elsewhere. I switch tabs on impulse and find myself going down rabbit holes, even when I’m working on a task I find engaging. My attention is challenged by busy and loud environments. The majority of my focused work is done alone and in silence.

Last year, I deleted TikTok and Snapchat. I was familiar with the benefits of social media detoxing from previous experience, and after deleting the apps, I noticed an improvement in my ability to focus. I had been spending so much time on both apps that when I would turn my phone off, I felt temporarily paralyzed, prohibiting me from doing anything else. I specifically deleted those two platforms because I enjoyed both of them so much. It seems counterintuitive, but I knew that if I kept either of those, I would be on them constantly. I still use Instagram because I know that I want to remain connected with my friends and contemporary culture.

Because of my decision, I have less distractions and am therefore more likely to turn back to my work. To be clear, my challenge with focus is not directly tied to my consumption of social media content. I don’t blame social media for causing these patterns. I’ve addressed several aspects of my life and developed coping strategies to make my college coursework manageable. Social media has been a large part of that, but I also have to credit much of my progress to my environment.

In high school, I had fewer tools to help my attempts to focus. Finding an accessible place to study afterschool was challenging. I had my bedroom, but I found it distracting. I didn’t have easy access to quiet study spots like I do now. At UMass Amherst, the W.E.B. Du Bois library and dorm common rooms have been huge for me. Combining these new environments with a reduction in social media consumption has really improved my self esteem and eased my anxiety surrounding schoolwork.

As human beings, our brains are wired to produce dopamine. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that produces the feeling of pleasure. It’s triggered by ‘feel-good’ activities, like sex, exercise, and eating. The pleasurable feeling that dopamine causes is so strong that the substances which provoke it can be addictive. Dopamine also contributes to the function of focus and attention. We can easily become drawn to behaviors that give us the feeling of dopamine and repeat those actions over and over again.

Social media sparks dopamine. If you find yourself constantly reaching for your phone and scrolling through apps, it might be because you are searching for a quick boost of mood lifting. Social media might not be the direct cause of my focus issues, but it provides an easy distraction for me to get lost in. The more rewarding something feels, the more time you are likely to spend on it.

In high school, I had every app available to me: VSCO, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, everything. I was active on all of these platforms and I spent several hours per day scrolling and interacting with my friends. At that time, I found it impossible to do work after school. I would end up scrolling on my phone for hours instead of doing assignments or required readings. Part of the problem was discipline. But I found ways to lessen the available distractions and learned to implement methods that actually help me.

My junior year, I dropped my phone in the ocean by accident, and spontaneously decided to spend the rest of the school year without a smartphone. I used an old flip phone to communicate with my family and friends. I felt more present than I had before, but I also felt like I was missing out on a lot. I was used to those modes of communication and I felt like my ability to connect with my friends was damaged.

Today, I’ve found a balance between social media and reality that works for me. I know that I’m more likely to develop a scrolling habit on platforms like TikTok and Snapchat, and I stay away from them as much as possible. I allow myself to go on Instagram because I feel the benefits outweigh the harm. Recognizing my personal habits and boundaries has been immensely valuable in my journey towards balance. I’m now an advocate of understanding the effects of social media and seriously considering how it might be affecting you.

