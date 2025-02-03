Here Is Why Journaling Should Be Apart of Your Everyday Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Picture this: you have had what feels like the most stressful day of your life. Maybe your assignments are piling up, maybe you are having some family or friend issues, maybe you are dealing with some self-doubt or self-hatred, or you just really feel like you need to cry. The problem is, it’s too late to call anyone to rant. You don’t know what to do. You feel like you can’t leave these emotions inside, you have to let them out.

For almost two years now, I have immersed myself in the world of journaling. Though there was a point in time when I would do it a lot more consistently than I do at this current moment, for these past two years of my life, it has been an outlet for me to put the words on paper that I am too stressed about saying out loud. That is why I am the biggest fan of and advocate for journaling.

I used to think that journaling was useless, that it would not help me in being able to articulate or properly write down how I feel. And sometimes I still feel like I am not quite sure how to write down what I am feeling, but in a way, that is the whole point. You don’t need to be perfect with what you write, because your journal is your journal. It won’t judge you, and it won’t autocorrect your words or misunderstand what you are trying to say.

That is the one of the biggest pieces of advice I can give regarding journaling. Think of it as its own world, as some sort of “being”. I think once I started humanizing and giving character to my journal or the idea of journaling, it helped me to better understand and feel encouraged to write down how I feel. And the best part is, the character you are giving your journal will never judge you.

You might also be thinking, “well, sure I have some bad days, but I don’t see the use in journaling consistently if I am not ‘ranting’ in my journal”. Trust me, I used to think this same way. But allowing for journaling to be a part of your day to day life gives you a time and space that can solely and entirely be just for yourself. An article by the University of Rochester’s Medical Center hints at this very idea:

Once you view journaling not only as routine-based as brushing your teeth, but also as relaxing as yoga, it will be so much easier to actually incorporate it into your everyday life.

You’ll also be able to learn more about yourself and how you function. How you feel about certain situations, what you get anxious or stressed about, and what makes you happy. It has also helped me make sense of certain things and situations, which in turn, helps me feel less stressed. And who wouldn’t want to feel less stressed?!

Something I have also realized about journaling is even when I think I have nothing major to write about, even if I do begin that entry for that day by simply writing down what I did, or who I hung out with, I always end up thinking of something I can open up about and express. It truly is one of the most healthy, important, and helpful things you can do for yourself. We deserve to have moments of selflessness. Moments of self-care, and moments where we can wind down. It’s crazy how much a paper and pen can do for you, but trust me, it does so much.

Being in college is HARD. We have so many assignments to get done, we have so much pressure placed on us to have everything figured out — though that is quite impossible — leaving us feeling extremely stressed. We put so much time and effort into other things and other priorities, that we forget that our own self should also be one as well, if not the number one priority. If you start to incorporate journaling into your everyday routine, or even if you start to do it once a week, that can be the time where you are prioritizing your health, your needs, and yourself.

We need to take care of ourselves, and journaling is a great start in doing so.

