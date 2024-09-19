Entering Adulthood: 5 Books You Must Read in Your Early Twenties

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Entering adulthood is the most exciting and terrifying thing to do. You learn so many things about yourself in a way that is not possible until this age. Graduating college and being pushed into the real world brings up many mixed emotions that are in need of guidance at times. While I am only 21 and still learning about this navigation into adulthood, here are five books that have validated my feelings of entering the real world, brought up new perspectives as a young adult, and opened my eyes to new possibilities as I leap into the most frightening yet exhilarating and inspiring era of my life.

Original photo by Kate Devitt

the midnight library – matt haig Navigating the unknown, life changes, and primarily yourself are never easy paths to take. This was Nora’s struggle in Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library. A depressed 35-year-old, Nora, attempts to take her own life after she believes that it is not worth living anymore. Unsuccessful, she finds herself in this vertex between life and death in the form of a library, where she is allowed to explore different versions of what her life could be before choosing to either continue to live or end her life. Skeptical at first, Nora decides to go through this journey of self-exploration by dictating what choices she could have made to view the different lives she could have lived. This incredible, heart-wrenching message Haig incorporates of self-discovery, finding joy in the little things, and second chances leaves the reader in awe with how beautiful all the paths of life are and that there are endless possibilities as long as you believe in yourself. everything i know about love – dolly alderton Love, lust, or choosing yourself. Dolly Alderton’s memoir Everything I Know About Love juggles these three terms within her experiences and anecdotes. Whether these relationships are platonic or romantic, the complexities and uniqueness of them are what make each one special and worth fighting for. This memoir dives into the importance of friendships and, most importantly, self-love. Learning from past mistakes is something that is inevitable at any age, and coming to terms with it can help navigate the acceptance in yourself that is needed when entering the real world. Photo by Michelle Bonkosky from Unsplash before the coffee gets cold – toshikazu kawaguchi Set in a small cafe in Tokyo, Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi tells a story of the ability to time travel to the past, resolving mistakes. Full of regrets and aspiration, four different characters are voluntarily reliving the past and attempting to change it. This novel quickly turns into a major lesson of being in the moment instead of attempting to relive the past. The readers are left with admiration of life and making the most with present relationships, instead of those in the past. After reading this novel, all I wanted to do was call my loved ones and make more memories with the relationships in my current life. the bell jar – sylvia plath Disconnecting with the world can be an easy thing to do, yet an impossible thing to snap out of. Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar explores the story of Esther Greenwood, a college student in the 1950s who experiences traumatic mental breakdowns, struggling to recover from them. Coincidentally, this semi-autobiography follows the author’s personal journey into mental health and the extreme tolls it can take on you. Plath brings up sensitive issues of mental illnesses, societal expectations, and personal struggles of finding purpose in life. While this novel is deep and delicate, it brings up important issues of finding identity in yourself and not giving up on your worth. It shows that society can be ruthless at times, only focusing on the negative qualities of an individual. It is important to be self-aware and confident within yourself, and instead of incorporating those negative thoughts into yourself, you need to believe in your own accomplishments and know that you are worth it. the last lecture – randy pausch With endless possibilities comes obstacles that we are constantly learning to overcome. For Randy Pausch, a professor at Carnegie Mellon, the biggest obstacle he faced was terminal pancreatic cancer, finding out he would be leaving his wife and kids. In his book The Last Lecture, he wrote everything he wanted his children to know before this cancer would take his life, including lessons about life despite its obstacles. If you are prepared to be in utter tears, you can take on the challenge of reading this heart-wrenching book. Pausch delivers the message of how important it is to not let obstacles overcome your life, because you don’t know what tomorrow holds. Dream big, seize every moment, and ultimately live a beautiful life because the memories that are made are truly worth it.

These five books hold a special place in my heart. The beautiful messages that each one portrays are incredibly important to grasp, especially entering adulthood. While it can be scary, it is important to know who you are, what you are capable of, and be open to self-discovery. The real world is a special opportunity to discover all the beautiful things about yourself and what makes you unique. Being optimistic and open to new experiences will make memories more special and create unique stories to tell your loved ones and friends.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!