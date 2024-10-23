Beauty Beyond Budget: The Essential Cost of Skincare for College Girls 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If your TikTok For You Page is anything like mine, you probably see at least a couple of skincare videos or routines featuring wildly expensive products that seem a bit too good to be true. Our current age of consumerism and influencers has led to the idea that every girl must have a multi-step routine to perfect her appearance. Sometimes, I feel as if I should drop my entire savings on skincare, hoping I could look like those beautiful girls. I wonder if all it takes to achieve their looks is a cleanser, toner, or moisturizer. However, I have come to my senses and decided to save my money for more important things. I wish we weren’t so worried about appearances and material possessions, and instead focused on who we are as individuals. Yet, I know that concerns about our looks can be a major stressor in our young adult lives.

I’ve talked to friends who are currently participating in the skincare trend, and I was shocked when they shared how much they’re willing to spend on products. My roommate admitted to spending over $300 on her skincare routine alone. This is a significant amount of money, especially for full-time college students like us. Personally, I have many other expenses to worry about, such as groceries, textbooks, and other essentials, leaving little room in my budget for skincare. It’s not that I don’t care about my skin health or personal hygiene — I do, and it affects me every day. Every time I look in the mirror or apply makeup, I see my imperfect skin and wonder if it will magically clear up on its own.

Furthermore, some students go beyond an expensive skincare routine and turn to medications like Accutane to achieve smoother skin. Accutane is an oral medication for severe, hard-to-treat acne, and it comes with a long list of potential complications. Side effects can include headaches, thinning hair, and nausea. Drinking alcohol while on Accutane can lead to liver problems and high cholesterol, which poses a challenge for some college students who want to partake in college parties. I’ve heard countless stories since being at UMass of students ignoring the risks, leading to dangerous situations when they drink and get drunk very quickly.

When it comes to skincare, the risks are often not as serious, making it easier for people to buy products off the shelf rather than see a dermatologist. I think our generation’s growing trust in random people on the internet influences many girls to spend money on products that may not even help them. Prioritizing skincare over other necessities seems misguided, and we should recognize that there are many affordable options available at drugstores. Personally, I use pretty inexpensive products that get the job done for me. My current routine includes items you can find at any CVS, Target, or Walmart, which won’t break the bank. I use CeraVe cleanser and moisturizer, and occasionally micellar water to remove my makeup. In total, these cost around $40 for full-size products that will last me at least three months.

I believe in enjoying skincare and promoting healthy routines, but we as women should not feel forced into spending excessively. Next time you find yourself worrying about whether your skin is clear enough or if you’re breaking out, remember that what’s inside truly matters. Stress is often the biggest culprit behind skin issues, and as college students, we all experience it. Sometimes, it’s more beneficial to address that stress before filling up your cart with skincare products. Taking time to breathe, going for a walk, or talking with friends can be far more effective for boosting confidence, regardless of how our skin looks. So the next time you feel overwhelmed by beauty influencers and their routines, remember: you are worth more than your skin.

