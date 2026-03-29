Am I Busy or Just Bad at Doing Nothing?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a very specific kind of panic that hits you the second you sit down with nothing to do. Your room is quiet, your phone is finally face down, and instead of feeling relaxed, your brain immediately starts scrolling through a mental to‑do list that may not even exist. You then open your laptop, check your email, reorganize your Notes app, or suddenly decide that tonight, at 11:47 p.m., is the perfect time to deep clean your closet. You are not actually “free,” you are just avoiding the feeling of being still.

College makes it easy to hide behind the personality trait of being “so busy.” We throw around lines like “I am slammed,” “I literally have no time,” and “I am booked every day this week” like they are fun accessories. Being busy becomes part of your brand, almost like a status symbol. But somewhere between juggling classes, clubs, work, and a social life, the line between productive and performative starts to blur.

There is also a deeper type of avoidance happening beneath the “I am so busy” energy. When your life is always loud, you do not have to listen to yourself. You do not have to ask hard questions like, “Am I actually happy here?” or “Do I even like this major?” or “Why do I feel so behind?” When every hour is booked, you can blame your stress on your schedule instead of looking at your life through a deeper lens.

Doing nothing has a bad PR team. We treat rest like it is lazy, unambitious, or a sign that we do not care enough. If you sleep in, you feel like you are falling behind everyone who was up at 6 a.m., going on a hot girl walk, journaling, and drinking chlorophyll water. Productivity culture turned “being okay with sitting still” into a personal failure instead of a basic human skill.

The funny thing is that a lot of us do not actually know how to rest; we only know how to recover. Recovery is your body forcing you to stop. Rest is you deciding you are allowed to stop. Most of us wait until we literally have no choice: we get sick, we cry over something minor, we walk into class and realize we forgot there was an exam. Then we say, “Next week I am going to get my life together,” and repeat the cycle.

If you are reading this and thinking, “Okay, but I actually am busy,” you are probably right, but that is not the question. The question is: if your schedule suddenly cleared for an afternoon, would you leave it empty? It is not about how many things you do; it’s about whether you feel safe doing nothing.

Learning how to do nothing is strangely uncomfortable at first. You sit on your bed, put your phone away, and you can practically hear your brain screaming. It feels wrong not to be optimizing something. But if you push through that first wave of discomfort, something shifts. Your thoughts get quieter. You notice how tired you actually are. You start to feel like a person again instead of a walking to‑do list.

Doing nothing doesn’t have to look aesthetic. Sometimes it is lying on the floor listening to your current favorite playlist. Sometimes it is eating lunch without a screen on. It can be ugly, boring, or awkward. The point is not to make your rest “content worthy,” it is to build a life where your worth is not measured by how many things you cross off in a day.

There is also a certain power in being honest with yourself. Instead of flexing about how overbooked you are, you can say, “I’m actually trying to have more space in my week.” You don’t have to romanticize burnout to prove you care about your goals.

If any of this feels painfully called out, you are not alone. Many of us grew up in a world where being busy was praised and being still was judged. Unlearning that is going to feel weird, but imagine a version of you who does not panic when plans get canceled, and who can sit in quiet without feeling like they are failing.

So maybe the real question is not “Am I actually busy or just bad at doing nothing?” Maybe it is: “Who am I when I’m not performing productivity for everyone else?” And if you do not know yet, that is okay. Leave a little space in your calendar this week and give yourself permission to find out.

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