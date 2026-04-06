Why You Should Pick Up Journaling In 2026 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the spring season upon us, and seasonal depression coming to an end, finding a new hobby can be a fun and exciting way to add some whimsy into your life. With pressure from Pinterest and influencers on social media, the essence of a hobby has been lost by over-complication and lack of commitment. I have always been a person to hyperfixate on one task, from embroidery to diamond painting, but after a week or two it sits and collects dusk in the corner of my room. But, after telling myself that it’s okay for something to be low commitment, I dove into the world of journaling, and never looked back.

Your journal is your space, which means you set up your own rules. If writing every single aspect of your day is unrealistic, then switch to just jotting down some of your ordinary highlights! If you want to document every single day, here are some ideas to get you started:

Favorite moment of the day 3 things that are stressing you out, and how you can tackle them To do list People you spoke to 5 things that you are grateful for

Historically, journaling has been a way to “clear the mind” and decrease stress levels. As busy college students, juggling classes, jobs, social life, and more, on top of the added stress of living on your own and taking care of yourself, mental clarity is as important as ever.

There have been many famous figures who have spoken about how important writing has been in their lives, such as Virginia Woolf’s in her “raw pages,” which are now referred to as “morning pages.” Every morning, take the time to write two to three full pages of all the thoughts coming to your brain, such as what you have to tackle that day, or anything that’s bothering you. It takes off the mental stress of keeping track of everything in your head.

Another example is Leonardo DiVinci, who was known for his “waste book” (or known as commonplace books) which keeps track of anything and everything. It can be full of drawings, measurements, thoughts inside your head — literally anything you dream of, just jot down in your notebook. I use this because it gives me a place to sit with my thoughts instead of mindlessly scrolling on my phone. It is also interesting to look back on to really admire all of the mental strength it takes to get through every day or how you could be navigating life better than you initially thought.

Journaling can be helpful academically, too. Using a notebook to go through your classes can be helpful, improving your grades and overall mood. In the age of technology, we consume so much media and blue light every single day, so taking a break from a computer or tablet and putting a pencil to paper can help you see better results. Simply going through quick definitions or concepts on an page of paper can help you memorize it more, as studies have shown that taking notes with a writing utensil actually helps your brain retain the information more than if you were to type it. Also, there is no limit on where and when you can use a notebook. You don’t have to worry about it being charged, too bright, or too loud, as it provides the utmost convenience and a chance to relax and journal wherever you’d like.

It can also be affordable! You do not need anything fancy or expensive — any notebook that you see can work. Of course there are ways to make it more fun, so here are some examples and different price ranges that are available for use.

Target is perfect for finding notebooks of any size or price. They are especially good for on the go! They have some that are small, light weight, and can easily be thrown into your backpack, purse, or simply carried around! They also have more advanced starter “junk journals,” which includes stickers and collage paper to use to document everyday life and collect objects on the way. Junk journaling is popular especially amongst travelers as it reinvents scraps to document fun memories.

A little bit more high end is a recipe journal from Papier, which is perfect for if you’re getting started with new recipes, or looking to cook more for yourself. While this is on the more expensive side, the journal is customized with the purpose of being in the kitchen, and even includes a measurement and conversion sheet in the back.

Overall, journaling is a low commitment habit that is proven to provide mental clarity and fun. In a world where technology takes over our day to day life, putting pen to paper can provide an escape from the world and make life a little bit less stressful.