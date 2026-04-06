Why You Need To Make Time For You In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In college, it’s so hard to make time for yourself. I know I stretch myself so thin, making time for my various organizations, classes, friends and family, and more. But what I never made time for was myself. I always felt like an old car, just going and going until I eventually broke down. The need to succeed is so powerful, but what I didn’t realize at first is to succeed, I need to be okay. You can’t be the best version of yourself by committing all your time to other things but never prioritizing yourself. As a sophomore in college who is continuing to learn this concept, here are some tips on making time for yourself during these busy college days.

Original photo Casey Sullivan

1. No More Morning Madness

One way I have learned to make time for myself is in the mornings. Sleep is very important, and most college students barely get the recommended eight hours a night. One thing I started to do that really improved my mental wellbeing was waking up early and doing things I enjoy right off the bat. Maybe not on my 8 a.m. class days when I barely give myself 10 minutes to get out the door, but at least a few mornings a week I wake up earlier than needed so I have time to do some hobbies — things like reading, going on a walk or run, exercising, even making a matcha latte in the morning. Starting your morning off right is key to having a successful, happy day.

Another thing I learned — contrary to what I hoped — was that my parents were right: making my bed in the mornings is important. I always agreed with the philosophy that there’s no point, I’ll just mess it up sleeping tonight anyways! Against my biggest hopes (because making beds, especially those 10 foot dorm beds, is so annoying), making my bed every morning really helps my day start off on a better foot. Coming home after an exhausting day to a clean bed really does make my mood brighter.

2. Self-Care > Partying (sometimes…)

Something I really believe in is alone time. To be happy with others, you need to learn to be content with your own company. Your own happiness is so vital to improving your mental health, but achieving this comes with struggles, especially in college. It’s hard to find time to have beneficial alone time — not the many hours I spend alone in existential crisis over my entire future and current existence, but peaceful time you make for yourself.

One way I achieve this is by giving myself self-care nights. Not as often as I’d like, but every once in a while, I may stay in when all my friends go out, enjoying my relaxing night (and trying my hardest to not experience FOMO). Small things like face masks, reading, arts and crafts, or other activities really help me calm down after the seemingly endless stream of busy days in college.

3. Figure out what’s right for you, then PRIORITIZE it

Again, finding time for yourself in college seems impossible, but it really doesn’t have to be as hard as it seems. One thing that always calms me is reading. I really am a bookaholic. When time permits, I can read one entire book a day, but college really puts my reading on the back burner. In a dramatic sense, without reading I feel like a different person. I need my reading downtime to survive. For me it’s the same thing as being hangry — when I’m deprived of books, I become a worse person. To stop my angry alter ego from emerging, I dedicate time to reading every day. Even if it’s only five minutes, I put aside time before bed to get my daily dosage of reading in.

For me it’s reading, but for you it may be something else. I have friends that relax when doing different tasks, like watching movies, drawing, painting, building Legos, or writing. Whatever it may be, figure out what makes you calm down and dedicate just a few minutes a day to whatever that is.

Original photo Casey Sullivan

Why?

Finally, back to why. Why does it matter if I’m happy if I’m succeeding?

Making time for everything in college is so hard but so needed. People always make time for the obvious important things, their jobs, schoolwork, and others. I’m not here to say this stuff isn’t important, as it is very crucial to your future, but I am saying that balance is just as important. Like I previously stated, I didn’t always understand this concept, and I would never make time for myself. Eventually, I stressed myself out too much and I would spiral. Learning how to balance all my commitments while also setting aside time for myself has been key for not only improving my happiness, but also my work and other aspects of my life as well.