Housing has always been an issue at the University of Connecticut, but in recent years the competition for upper-level suites and apartments has become extremely stressful. A big fear among a lot of students is the concern that they will have to live in a traditional dorm or suite when they are looking for more independence in apartment living. Along those lines, with not guaranteeing housing anymore past the first year, many students were waitlisted and encouraged to seek other options. From my positive and more annoying experiences living off campus for the last year, I will tell you what to expect when you are living off campus.

Parking is the worst

This is probably the most important thing to think about when deciding to go off campus. Parking at UConn is an absolute nightmare, and the bus system is even more so. They have significantly cut back the time that buses are available, as well as the amount of them. It is almost always more convenient to walk from where you park, but parking is also conveniently located in some of the farthest locations from class buildings. My advice is to not rely on the bus system because it might be more time efficient to just walk based on waiting for the bus and then time spent on the bus. Also, look for the best parking lot that is most affordable and closest to your class buildings. In my opinion, that thousand-dollar garage pass is not a better option than the free workout I get on campus.

Pack a Lunch

With living off campus you will probably have your own kitchen, but with longer schedules, it can be necessary to pack a lunch. This can be especially helpful if you have long days, have small gaps between classes, and/or are trying to save money. For those that have more time, it is also possible to load meal swipes and Husky Bucks onto your ID card so that you can eat at the dining hall or purchase grab-and-go options at the Student Union or cafes on campus. Some of my favorite simple-to-prepare but delicious lunches include chicken Caesar salads, my own Chipotle bowls with chicken or beef, or a charcuterie lunch box where I pack hummus, pita chips, cheese, deli meat, grapes, and carrots.

Everything takes more time

From time spent cleaning to buying groceries to driving to campus, absolutely everything takes longer. I know this to be the case for students who live in on-campus apartments because being farther away means you cannot exactly roll out of bed before an 8 a.m. class. Your first couple weeks will help you get into the routine of things, but it is so important that you allot more time built into your schedule for travel time. This is especially the case if you are coming from the south of campus, where you may have to go through Downtown Storrs traffic. Some of these responsibilities like driving and grocery shopping come with more positive things like having control over your life in what you eat and having more spaces to hang out and relax that are your own. Even though a meal plan feeds me, I much prefer the freedom to cook what I want when I want in my kitchen.

Accessing facilities/extracurriculars

This goes along with things taking more time, but getting to facilities such as the Student Recreation Center and clubs is also a lot harder. If you don’t have a good parking pass that gets you close, you might as well try and park before 7 a.m. or after 5 p.m., which is not always ideal. Clubs are also significantly harder because they might make for longer days, or days where you have to go back to campus for a random time. At the same time, there are some great facilities for off-campus students like the Commuter Lounge in the Student Union room 108. In that lounge, there are three microwaves, comfy couches, lockers, a fridge, and overall a quiet space to go in between classes for students who may be overwhelmed by figuring out the library or Wilbur Cross.

Find your Groove

When considering any type of housing or roommate situation, I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to make your own decision. If you are settling for situations you are not wanting to be in, the experience is going to be harder for you. The truth is that each year you live on campus is only about eight months out of the year, but how and where you are living can easily turn into another stressor on top of an already busy semester. In any situation, it takes a few weeks to adjust but you will find your routine and find your groove with what works for you.