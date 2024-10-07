Tunes For That Treadmill Strut: Tracks To Add To Your Gym Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

The gym: an adult playground. It’s a place filled with weights and machines galore, all with different purposes and functions. It’s also a place filled with many people working hard to move their bodies and complete goals important to them. However, for many people (myself included), it can be hard to find the right motivation to commit to a workout. Nevertheless, whenever we feel up for a quick walk, a hearty run, or a high-intensity session, having the right music playing in our ears can make all the difference. Gym music can be an asset in finding that drive to push your body to its healthy limits. The right song can help you run that extra mile, lift that extra set, or totally crush that treadmill strut.

Although finding the right music for personal gym needs can be hard, I’ve managed to find some absolute bops that work for me. From upbeat pop anthems to hard and heavy rap to silly little remixes, gym music has certainly made a positive impact on my confidence when I’m busting out a workout. That said, I’ve decided to share many of my favorite tunes below.

1. “360” By charli xcx

Imagine you’re sitting down, bored, with nothing to do and no will to get up. Suddenly, two party girls pull you onto your feet, and this banger of a song starts playing. Overtaken by the beat and the amazing vibes, you can’t help but start to dance with all the confidence in the world. Traveling back to reality, this silly scenario is exactly how “360” makes me feel when it plays into my ears. I get an overwhelming sense of motivation to move my body and take in the heavy beat. It’s a perfect song for a runway walk on the treadmill or even as a last push to finish lifting a set. Not to mention, it makes you feel like an absolute icon.

2. “Love game” by lady gaga

Lady Gaga has carried me time and time again through some brutal workout sessions, especially through songs from her very first album: The Fame. Gaga is royalty when it comes to some of the original pop anthems we all know and love. “Poker Face” and “Paparazzi” are two examples of songs I had on repeat from her whenever I needed to scream out some lyrics or fully embrace the girl in me. However, at the gym, “Love Game” has been a reoccurring tune in my ears. It’s helped me through quite a few sessions on the rowing machine or, really, for anything involving cardio. If you’re looking for a classic pop song to get you in a good mood for a workout, I’d definitely recommend this one (though I’m sure any other Lady Gaga song would suffice too).

3. “Bonfire” by Childish Gambino

If you’re a fan of listening to rap for motivation, “Bonfire” by Childish Gambino is a great song to get hype for a good workout. To certain people, it may not be the deepest rap song when compared to certain tracks by Playboi Carti or Ken Carson, but it does do a good job of getting me going whenever I feel like I want to give up at the gym. Heavy rap is awesome when you’re feeling the need for a deep dark beat and an angry cool-off. The genre is quite a popular choice at the gym from what I’ve seen. However, my favorite song to let out some anger during a workout will always be “Bonfire.”

4. “Get It sexYy” by sexyy red

Sometimes I really need an extra nudge to feel good in my own shoes, to feel strong, proud, and sexy! Thanks to Miss Sexyy Red, I have psychologically unlocked the glory of my own being. So at the gym, when I’m strutting on that treadmill and sweating like a pig, I don’t feel like a total mess; I feel like a million bucks. “Get It Sexyy” is a fun reminder to quite literally just “get it!” Once this mindset gets embedded in my brain, I feel unstoppable. Suddenly, the gym isn’t so much of a challenge for me anymore. Instead, it’s another opportunity for me to embrace my glorious self and put that work in because I have the capability to accomplish it. This song just makes you feel, well, sexy!

5. “yummy – Righteous Remix” by Ayesha Erotica & Mo Beats

Of course, I saved my favorite for last. As a big fan of remixes and a nice beat, “Yummy – Righteous Remix” gets me going in a silly, sassy way. I am a strong believer in the power of a good remix, such as this perfectly mixed beat paired with a snarky song. Although this one may be a little out there, it honestly has done wonders for me at the gym. Even when I’m feeling down in the dumps and I need to remember how totally awesome I can be, this song has the capability of turning my frown upside-down. The beat has a way of flowing through you until you can’t help but feel the snarky vibes enter your body. You end up feeling like you can conquer whatever the gym throws at you with a little bit of sparkle and a little bit of sass.

Among its many powers, music has a special way of keeping us all locked in at the gym. It’s a great asset many find they can never get enough of. From personal experience, once the right music comes to you, your gym confidence will shoot sky-high, leaving you to soak in all your cardio catwalk and beastly bodybuilding glory. This way, you’ll always be the one kicking the gym in the butt; it’ll never be the other way around. Happy sweating!