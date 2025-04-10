Summer Reset: Setting Personal Goals For A Fresh Start

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As the semester comes to an end, I can’t help but feel a sense of relief. It’s been a busy few months, filled with exams, assignments, and all the other demands of college life. Now, with summer on the horizon, I’m ready to take a break from the chaos and focus on myself. Summer gives me the perfect opportunity to reset, recharge, and set some personal goals that have been pushed aside during the semester. I’m excited to step away from the textbooks, hang up my scrubs, and take time to grow in ways that don’t involve school. With this in mind, I’ve set a few goals for the summer that I believe will help me grow and recharge.

Goal #1: Getting back into the gym

My main goal for this summer is to get back into a consistent gym routine. Before the semester started, I was committed to being active five days a week, whether it was lifting weights, doing cardio, or a mix of both. Unfortunately, after returning from winter break, I struggled to maintain that discipline. My class schedule this past semester was unpredictable, which made it hard to stick to a steady workout routine. Some weeks, I had more time, while others were jam-packed, and I found myself skipping workouts.

Now, with the summer ahead, I see the perfect opportunity to prioritize my health and fitness. I plan to start by setting a routine that works with my current schedule, gradually building up to working out five days a week again. I’m looking forward to rediscovering my motivation, improving my strength, and making exercise a regular part once more.

Goal #2: Getting adequate rest

Like most college students, I’ve fallen into the habit of sacrificing rest for the sake of deadlines, exams, and late-night study sessions. Over the semester, my sleep has become more inconsistent — sometimes because I was up finishing assignments and other times because I was too anxious to fall asleep at all. I’d often tell myself I’d catch up later, but that “later” rarely came. The effects of poor sleep have definitely caught up to me. I’ve felt more tired, less focused, and even more stressed because my body and mind haven’t had time to recharge properly. Over the summer, I want to shift my focus toward rest and recovery. I want to build a better nighttime routine that helps me wind down, disconnect from screens, and fall asleep at a decent hour. Getting 7-8 hours of sleep consistently may seem small, but I know it’ll have a huge impact on my mood, energy, and overall well-being.

Goal #3: Reclaim my free time

During the semester, I often put the things I enjoy on the back burner so I could stay focused on school. Between studying, assignments, and clinicals, I rarely had the time — or energy — to do the things that make me feel like myself. While I did manage to see friends here and there, it never felt like enough to truly recharge and have fun. Looking back, I realize how much I missed doing simple things like reading for fun, going out just because, or trying new hobbies.

This semester, I want to be more intentional about creating space in my schedule for joy. I want to say yes more often to spontaneous plans, spend quality time with friends and family, and prioritize activities that bring me peace or excitement. Whether that’s taking a weekend trip, journaling in the morning, or picking up an old hobby, I want to do more things just because they make me happy, not because they’re productive or school-related. It’s easy to get caught up in the idea that every minute has to be spent working toward a goal, but I am learning that making time for fun and relaxation is just as important. This summer is about restoring that balance.

This summer marks a much-needed opportunity to reset and take care of myself after a demanding semester. Between late nights, constant assignments, and packed schedules, I’ve realized how easy it is to put my own well-being on the back burner. Now that I have a break from the pressures of school, I want to shift my focus toward goals that help me feel more balanced and fulfilled. Getting back into a regular gym routine, improving my sleep habits, and making more time for the things I enjoy aren’t just short-term goals — they’re steps toward building a lifestyle that supports both my physical and mental health. These are the parts of life that keep me grounded, motivated, and genuinely happy. Instead of letting the summer slip by, I want to be intentional with how I spend it.

I know I won’t be perfect every day, and that’s okay. What matters most is that I am making the effort to show up for myself in ways that I couldn’t always do during the semester. By the time school starts again, I hope to return feeling refreshed, more in tune with my needs, and proud of the progress I’ve made – both inside and outside the classroom.