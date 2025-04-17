Spring Semester Self-Care: 10 Easy Ways To De-Stress

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It’s officially spring, and you know what that means—warmer, sunnier days are finally ahead (thankfully)! I don’t know about you, but honestly, I’m pretty over this rainy, cold April weather. There’s a lot to look forward to, even if it’s hard to feel that way with the constant gloom. Springtime is beautiful and refreshing, but let’s be real…it can still get pretty stressful. That’s why I’ve put together this list of easy ways to de-stress. Finals are creeping up, and late-night study sessions are just around the corner. We’re in the final stretch of the semester, but don’t worry, we’ve got this!

Here are 10 simple, yet effective, not-super-basic self-care ideas that I’ve come up with to help you feel a little more relaxed and centered this spring.

1. Plan a fun day trip

Sometimes, a quick change of scenery is all it takes to feel refreshed. Being at the University of Connecticut, we’re right in between New York City and Boston. If you’re looking for a little adventure, take a ride down the scenic Merritt Parkway to get to NYC or I-84 to get to Boston! There are endless shops, businesses, and restaurants to check out. If a city isn’t your vibe, take a drive down to the local beaches in Connecticut along the Long Island Sound — Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, Connecticut, or Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme, Connecticut, are great public beach options.

Original photo by Bella Cimini

2. Have a movie night (or game night) with friends

Hosting a movie night or game night with friends is a great way to socialize and unwind. If hosting isn’t your thing, try checking out local places like Elicit Brewing in Manchester, Connecticut, that host trivia nights every Monday night at 7:30 pm! This is another great way to get out of the house and connect with others while trying something new.

3. Try a new workout class

If you didn’t know, UConn Rec offers free group classes to students! Whether it’s pilates, barre, yoga, or dance-fit, moving your body helps boost endorphins and release any built-up stress hanging out in your body. Plus, when you try something new like a workout class, you may meet some new people and get to listen to some great music, all while exercising your body and mind.

Original photo by Bella Cimini

4. Make a vision board

Creating a vision board is a great way to envision your future and manifest things that you want for yourself. You can add just about anything and everything to a vision board. Things that inspire you, quotes you love, places you want to travel to, people you look up to, foods you love, etc. It’s a fun, creative way to get motivated and set intentions for the months ahead.

5. Journal about your day

Journaling about your day or “brain-dumping” everything that is stressing you out is a way to get all the chatter and overthinking out of your head and onto paper. Doing this can help clear mental clutter and give your thoughts a physical place to land. Btw: it’s a great way to spot patterns in your stress. If you don’t know where to begin, The Five Minute Journal is one of my favorite journals.

6. Visit a farmers’ market

Connecticut is known to have some of the best farmers’ markets in New England. Try checking out Chester Sunday Market in Chester, Connecticut! This charming little town has shops, restaurants, and a farmers market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting June 15 and running through October 12. Fresh produce, local goodies, and supporting small businesses? Yes, please.

Original photo by Bella Cimini

7. Go for a walk & sit in the sun

Don’t underestimate the power of vitamin D. A short walk outside in the sun or even just sitting in the sun for 10-15 minutes can help boost your health, mood, and reset your brain. Try playing your favorite playlist or podcast, or just enjoy the sounds of nature around you. Trust me, your body and mind will thank you for the break!

8. Try guided meditation

Guided meditation can be extremely helpful when you’re feeling overwhelmed. Apps like Insight Timer, Headspace, Calm, and YouTube offer free meditations to calm your body and mind. If you’re new to meditation, start with 5 minutes in the morning or before bed; you might be surprised how much of a difference it makes.

9. Take a Break from Social Media

Let’s be honest…our lives nowadays are so filled with media. Doom scrolling can be fun, but can also be subconsciously exhausting. Taking a break from social media can give your brain a chance to rest and refocus. Try putting your phone on “Do Not Disturb,” deleting specific apps for a day, or even just setting time limits. You might discover a new hobby, get some extra sleep, or simply feel more present in your day. Don’t underestimate being present in the moment.

10. Visit a tulip farm

Going to a tulip farm is an unexpectedly fun spring activity! Last spring, I was looking up “things to do in Connecticut” on TikTok, and I saw a beautiful tulip farm that caught my eye. Located in Preston, Connecticut, is Wicked Tulips, a tulip farm with hundreds of beautiful blooming tulips that you can pick and bring home with you. It’s such a fun spring activity, and you get to be outside in nature, which is also known to reduce stress.

Overall, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed this time of year, but little moments of self-care can make a big difference. Whether it’s a quick walk, a day trip, or just journaling before bed, taking time for yourself is not only okay—it’s necessary. You’ve made it this far, and you’re almost at the finish line. So give yourself some grace, enjoy the season, and remember you deserve to feel good, even during finals.