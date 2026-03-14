Spring Semester Blues: Ways To Stay Happy And Healthy This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The semester is almost halfway done, and though it comes with the promise of longer days and warm weather, this point of time might be difficult for students. Knowing that we are almost done, but not quite yet, makes it hard to stay motivated and in the present. Instead, we spend the days looking forward to summer and just barely doing enough to get through.

Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be this way. Here are some tips that I use in my own life to improve your college experience as we near the end of the semester.

1. Stay organized

With projects, exams, and assignments overlapping, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by the amount of work you have to do. This is why for me, staying organized is one of my top priorities. Apps like Google Calendar allow you to add due dates, class times, etc. to help you visualize your schedule and keep you organized. I personally like making lists of what I need to do each particular week and checking them off as I complete each task. The Reminders app on iPhone is also helpful as it’s a list format that sends you notifications to make sure you don’t forget your tasks, while also allowing you to check them off when done.

2. Find moments of peace each day

College life can be hectic, which is why having moments to yourself is so important. You might be surprised by how much it could help. It can be something as big as a walk outside and a quiet meal, or as small as taking a moment to practice deep breathing. Especially with the weather getting warmer, my personal favorite is walking around Horsebarn Hill. Listening to music and admiring the pretty views helps me stay grounded and reminds me to slow down.

3. INdulge in small joys

It’s honestly surprising how easy it is to forget about the things you like to do when school becomes your top priority. However, it’s important to remember that even small things can make a big impact on your mood. Reading a chapter of a book, watching a comfort show, or dressing up in a way that makes you feel confident can all be great mood boosters without taking too much time out of your day. Sometimes, all it takes is listening to my favorite song to make me feel better. Do things that make you happy, no matter how small.

4. Keep Yourself Busy & Find Community

Isolating yourself can be harmful and often worsens mental health. As students, we can all relate to and understand each other, so take advantage of student organizations and opportunities to socialize on campus. It can be scary to put yourself out there, but it is so rewarding. Take a workout class, join a club, or attend an event. Spend time with your friends, which can be a great distraction from stress. You can even start a study group, which is a way to mix socializing with academics.

5. Express Gratitude

Instead of getting caught up in stress, take a minute to think of what you’re grateful for. It’s easy to fall into a cycle of complaining, and it’s even easier to forget what we have to feel lucky about. Writing it down, reflecting on it, or expressing it out loud are all simple ways to practice gratitude. If you are feeling grateful for a particular person, you may want to tell them so. It’s a small way to make someone’s day while also improving your mental health. Gratitude helps remind us that life isn’t so bad.

With the number of weeks until finals getting shorter, I hope these tips make life feel a little easier. Even implementing one or two into your daily routine can make a big difference. By taking care of ourselves, the journey forward can feel a lot more manageable.