Snowflakes And Stilettos: 6 ‘Sex and the City’ Outfits To Warm Up Your Winter

And just like that, the festive season is here. The time for cozy blankets, sparkling parties, snow-covered rooftops, and of course, fabulous fashion. If you are anything like me, holiday breaks from school allow us time to breathe and reboot. I am choosing to spend this time rewatching one of my all-time favorite television shows: Sex and the City. There is no better illustration of city, party-girl fashion than the plethora of clothes worn in this show. From early 2000s Fendi bags to the infamously insurmountable amount of Manolo Blahniks, the clothing in Sex and the City combines luxury, style, and playfulness. While the fashion is not necessarily holiday-oriented or festive, there are still so many great looks from which to pull inspiration for the winter. Below, I have gathered just a few prime examples of outfits that can easily be added to your uniform this coming season.

Carrie: Season 5, Episode 1

We will avoid discussing Carrie Bradshaw’s infamous Season Five haircut here and focus on the gorgeous sweater. It looks like a classic, good-quality gem you could find in a local thrift store, and that is my favorite part. It stands out due to the slouchy fit and striped knitting but remains a classic piece due to its brown, neutral tones that exemplify the colder weather. Although it is not pictured, Carrie pairs the oversized top with a straight-legged pant that ends just above the ankle and a small, tan kitten heel. This combination easily dresses up a relaxed look into a stylish outfit. Feel free to opt for Bradshaw’s choice of footwear or go for an ankle-bearing sneaker that is just as fashionable, yet a bit more comfortable for your winter endeavors. The main point is the unique knitwear that will keep you toasty and cute.

Charlotte: Season 5, Episode 2

To be frank, I am obsessed with this jacket. It is pink, furry on the inside, form-fitting, and a bit cropped. What more could you ask for? A shorter winter jacket in a world of oversized, long trench coats can be an exciting change. It keeps you pleasantly snug while revealing a bit more of your apparel underneath. After all, what is the point of having such great clothes if they are always masked by coats? In this case, the styling around the jacket is also incredible. Although we never see a full body shot, there are visible elements that clearly create fashionable attire. The tights, knee-high boots, and fully black look paired with the jacket tell me that all signs point to a great outfit. An ensemble like this is chic and reliable and will be especially beneficial to you this winter, considering the resurgence of tall boots and miniskirts.

Carrie: Season 3, Episode 7

I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about this dress at least once a week. As an avid lover of fringe and sequins, this Dolce and Gabbana outfit is quite literally a dream. The color is gorgeous, the three lines of fringe move magnificently with Carrie’s signature strut, and the golden accents sparkle incredibly in the light. While this ensemble was not worn for any particular holiday party, it is easily one of my dream festive dresses. It would be a crime to avoid acknowledging the matching sequin Fendi bag that adds the perfect amount of glitz. The outfit is fun and sparkly, yet elegant and timeless. Fringe, sequins, and glitter are certainly elements to look out for when shopping for your next holiday dress.

Miranda: Season 1, Episode 12

This is a very short scene, but Miranda’s outfit has always stood out to me. The white tee layered under the blue sweater, dressy black slacks, and pair of chunky shoes is perfectly suitable for fashion trends in current media. This is exactly the kind of look I would wear for a typical winter day of classes. It is comfortable and relaxed due to the loose pants and warm sweater, but it is also stylish and fashionable. The layering creates an interesting element, while the chosen pants provide the flair of slacks with the comfort of loungewear. You cannot go wrong with an easy-to-replicate, simple outfit such as this throughout the winter. It is unique and stands out just the right amount to be useful for almost any casual activity, whether a daytime coffee date, hanging out with friends, or a shopping trip.

Carrie: season 1, episode 9

The focal point of this look is the plaid coat. I love when a coat looks just as comfortable as it is cute. I adore the slouchy, oversized shape that drapes over the shoulders and rolls over on the cuff. This fun silhouette can easily spice up a simple outfit and add a bit of extra warmth. The colors of the plaid are also especially important. The blues and yellows can be applicable to any time of year, as they are not especially festive nor seasonally specific. Plaid is less predictable when its components are more unique, and it is easier to style when the pattern is not too busy. Here, Carrie demonstrates a great tip: an oversized, intricate coat is best worn when it becomes the main event, while the clothing underneath is more simplistic.

Samantha: season 3, episode 2

Samantha Jones (pictured left).

This outfit does not even need a full body shot for me to be utterly obsessed with it. The combination of accessories and styling creates an unforgettable, quintessential old-money look. I love the layering of the knit turtleneck with the fur cheetah print coat. It looks warm and cozy but is also incredibly tasteful. I love the addition of sunglasses in a winter-oriented outfit; it is unexpected and serves the purpose of fashion over function. It also adds the perfect touch to hold back Samantha’s perfectly blown-out hair and emphasize her chunky gold hoops. This comfortable ensemble looks classy and luxurious with the help of bold accessories and warm, golden tones.

Sex and the City remains a treasure trove of fashion inspiration applicable to any time of year. The women of this show offer a mixed bag of style avenues to traverse — whether it be Carrie’s expansive experimentation, Charlotte’s polished femininity, Samantha’s bold accessorizing, or Miranda’s comfortable dressiness. As we embark on the journey of the winter season, take a page out of their books and wear clothing that accentuates your chosen path. Whether you are attending a holiday party, grabbing a seasonal coffee, or walking to classes in the cold, these tips will keep you warm and stylish throughout these cold months.