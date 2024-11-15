This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

They’re the person you call when you need style advice. Their OOTDs look like they’ve been torn from the pages of a fashion magazine. They’re always one step ahead of the latest trends. They’re your fashion-obsessed bestie, and if you’re looking for the perfect gift to get them this holiday season, we’ve got you covered.

As any style lover knows, you can *never* have too many accessories. That means you can’t go wrong with gifting your fave fashionista a new purse, bracelet, or another outfit extra to elevate their looks. From sparkly crossbody bags that will make sure they shine at every holiday party to friendship bracelets that look as stylish on their own as they do together, Coach Outlet has the best gifts for the holidays. Shop all of their latest arrivals here!

Here are 10 of the best accessory gifts from Coach Outlet that your fashion-obsessed bestie will be, well, obsessed with.

1. A Timeless Suede Shoulder Bag

Photo by Coach It’s no secret that suede has been one of the biggest trends of the season — and a classic shoulder bag is a great way to rock it. Whether they’re heading to class or date night with their crush, this timeless purse will keep all of their essentials close by. Eliza Shoulder Bag With Zipper Closure In Suede See On Coach Outlet

2. A Fun Mini Crossbody Bag

Photo by Coach There’s a good chance your bestie has already started planning their NYE fit, and this sparkly crossbody will bring their look to a whole new level. I’m picturing it paired with a little black dress, platform heels, and a slicked-back bun for a glamorous vibe. Teri Mini Crossbody Bag With Crystal See On Coach Outlet

3. A Cute Bag Charm

Photo by Coach ICYMI, the fashion girlies are personalizing their bags with charms this season, and if your BFF hasn’t already jumped on the trend, this is your chance to help them out. I’m loving this heart charm that doubles as a key ring for their dorm fob, mailroom key, or anything else they want to keep on hand. Heart Bag Charm See On Coach Outlet

4. An Interchangeable Bag Strap

Photo by Coach Speaking of personalizing purses, a new bag strap is another great way to help them switch up their look. This chunky silver style is equal parts edgy and versatile — they can style it with their fave hobo bag for class or a sleek shoulder bag for a night out! Chunky Chain Shoulder Strap See On Coach Outlet

5. A Convenient Wristlet

Photo by Coach This leather wristlet is the *ultimate* accessory for the stylish bestie who’s always on the go. It’s the ideal size for storing essentials like cash, cards, or a favorite lippie, and they can throw it in a larger purse to stay organized or wear it on their wrist when they want to leave their bag at home. Corner Zip Wristlet With Lips Print See On Coach Outlet

6. A Cozy Headband

Photo by Coach It’s giving snow bunny. It’s giving ice princess. If you’re shopping for a bestie who lives in a colder climate, this ultra-cozy wool headband is a gift they’ll want to rock all winter long. Signature Metallic Knit Headband See On Coach Outlet

7. Tech Gloves

Photo by Coach Their online shopping doesn’t have to stop just because it’s cold out! These chic leather gloves feature touch-sensitive technology so they can swipe, scroll, and add to cart, even on the chilliest days. Leather Tech Gloves See On Coach Outlet

8. Dainty Earrings

Photo by Coach Name a more iconic 2024 trend than bows — I’ll wait. If you’re shopping for a bestie who’s still tying bows on all of their possessions (which, same), these cutie pearl earrings will be the perfect addition to their jewelry collection. Bow Pearl Drop Earrings See On Coach Outlet

9. A Stylish Friendship Bracelet Set

Photo by Coach I can’t think of a more fashionable way to celebrate the special bond you have with your bestie than this friendship bracelet set that features interlocking heart charms. Plus, who doesn’t love a gift that doubles as a treat for yourself? Heart Friendship Bracelet Set See On Coach Outlet

10. A Compact Mirror

Photo by Coach Need a unique stocking stuffer or something to pair with a larger gift? This compact mirror isn’t just adorable — it’s also super useful for those moments when they need to touch up their lipgloss or do a full beat on the go (we’ve all been there). Glitter Heart Compact See On Coach Outlet

While your bestie is busy shopping for their next iconic outfit, it’s time for you to start shopping for an equally iconic gift. Head to coachoutlet.com to shop our picks or find even more gift inspo for the fashion lover in your life!