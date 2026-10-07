Rhode’s New It Girl: Why Alexandra Leclerc Was The Perfect Face For Rhode

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty is sparking excitement across the internet with another fresh and exciting marketing campaign and a new collection. This time, Rhode has teamed up with Alexandra Leclerc, a model and influencer, and the wife of Formula One driver Charles Leclerc. With Alexandra’s growing presence in the fashion and beauty world, she feels like the perfect fit for Rhode’s effortless and trendy branding. Here’s why I think Alexandra was the perfect choice for this collaboration and why Rhode continues to stand out in the beauty world.

Who is Alex?

Though many know Alexandra, or Alex, as the wife of Formula One driver Leclerc, she is so much more than that. She is an art historian, influencer, and fashion icon with a unique background that makes her stand out. Born in France with both French and Mexican roots, Alexandra has always had a strong connection to art and culture. She holds a degree in art history, which has influenced her creative eye and her presence in the fashion and beauty world.

Alex is really making a name for herself online, and her approach to social media feels fresh and appealing to so many people. Her posts feel personal and give followers a glimpse into her love for art, fashion, and travel. She often shares moments from her travels and time spent at Formula One races, giving followers a look into her life beyond the glamorous events. She even has a separate Instagram account dedicated to her love of art, where she shares different artists, exhibitions, and pieces that catch her eye.

Outside of social media and fashion, Alex also uses her platform to give back. She founded a charitable fund called Corazones Unidos, which works to provide children in Mexico with access to quality education. She is also known for her iconic outfits, often incorporating her love of art and culture into her looks. One memorable example was her Frida Kahlo inspired look at the 2025 Mexico Grand Prix, which paid homage to the iconic Mexican artist while putting Alex’s own fashion-forward spin on the look.

The Collection

The new Rhode collection features three mini Pocket Peptides, which are a travel-friendly version of Rhode’s iconic Pocket Blush. The three shimmery blush shades include Monaco, a candy pink; Gemini, an apricot; and Monet, a terracotta. There’s also a new Peptide Lip Tint shade in Sweet Apple, a shimmery golden brown. What makes the collection feel even more special is how each shade name has a personal meaning behind it.

Monaco is named after the country Alex calls home, Gemini is inspired by her star sign, and Monet is a nod to her favorite artist. Sweet Apple, the new Peptide Lip Tint shade, is inspired by her favorite dessert. These small personal touches make the collection feel less like a typical celebrity collaboration and more like a collection that truly reflects Alex and her personality.

The collection also features accessories that can be attached to the Pocket Peptides, adding an extra fun and personal touch. These include a Flutter Charm and an R-shaped carabiner, making it easy to bring your favorite Rhode products with you wherever you go.

the background

Taking it back to the beginning, Alex was first spotted with her iconic Rhode phone case back in 2024, giving fans an early glimpse into her connection with the brand. Later that year, she became Rhode’s first official muse and ambassador. This made the collaboration feel like a natural next step, rather than something that came out of nowhere. Alex had already become closely associated with Rhode’s effortless beauty and fashion-forward aesthetic, so seeing her take that relationship even further with her own collection feels like a full-circle moment. From carrying the famous Rhode phone case to creating products inspired by her own life, this partnership shows how a strong connection between a brand and its muse can grow into something much bigger.

partnership

In an Elle interview, Alex says that this partnership came naturally. She genuinely enjoys Rhode’s products and considers many of them essentials in her daily routine. She also loves how Rhode keeps beauty simple, focusing on enhancing natural features rather than trying to hide or change them. This approach is something Alex connects with, making her partnership with the brand feel authentic to her own beauty philosophy.

Why it works

I think this collaboration works so well because Alex and Rhode share a very similar approach to beauty and fashion. Both have this effortless and simple style, while still making a statement. Alex’s love for art, fashion, and beauty fits perfectly with Rhode’s aesthetic, and the collection feels like a true reflection of her instead of just another celebrity collaboration. From the personal meanings behind the shade names to the fun accessories, every detail feels intentional. Rhode also knows how to create excitement online, and Alex has built a strong connection with her followers through her own unique content. Bringing the two together feels natural, and it is easy to see why this collaboration has created so much excitement.