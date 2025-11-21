My End-Of-Semester Survival Kit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The end of Fall semester is arguably one of the worst times of the year. It’s freezing, it’s windy, and on top of that, you have a million projects and finals due. At least at the end of Spring semester, there’s three months of summer to look forward to. After a month of winter break, knowing you have to come right back to those wind tunnels that are signature to the University of Connecticut is not inspiring at all. It can be hard to stay motivated during this time, so here are some of my tips to survive the beginning of UConn’s winter, all while staying active and keeping on top of your work and finals.

MOVE your body

We all hear the same old advice all the time: exercise a little bit everyday and you will feel better. It really is true, but the hardest part is getting out and doing it. Exercise doesn’t have to be going to the gym for an intense workout. It can be as simple as stretching, going for a walk with your friends, or even getting up to dance for a little bit. A workout doesn’t need to take a huge chunk of time out of your day. When you’re feeling stressed, anxious, and ready to go home, it provides a release for your mind and body. A great option is the group fitness classes offered at the UConn Rec. Doing a spin class, pilates, or yoga takes less than an hour and is perfect to do alone or with friends. It can be hard to stay motivated at the end of the semester, but if you take time every day just to move your body, it will help you to clear your mind and make you feel more productive, which extends to all of that end-of-semester work and studying.

take a break

It’s so easy to get caught up in overworking yourself at the end of the fall semester. When you feel like you have a load of work with only a small amount of time to do it, it’s easy to start putting your rest and wellness aside to bang it all out. Taking small breaks to do something you enjoy is so important. It can be going to grab coffee, getting up from your desk to walk around, or my favorite, making my Christmas list. I also like to put all of my classes and meetings for next semester in my calendar as a form of taking a break. All of these options provide a rest that still feels more productive than just scrolling on your phone. Having a creative outlet that you enjoy is helpful when all of your schoolwork and finals are mandatory.

TRY SOMETHING NEW

At the end of every semester, I find myself thinking about how fast it flew by and all the things I didn’t have time to do. A lot of people think that there’s nothing to do in Storrs, but I actually think there’s too much. Often we fall into the same routines everyday; we eat the same food, we go to the same classes, we see the same people. To switch it up in the last few weeks of the semester, one of my favorite things to do is use up all my meal plan points and flex passes on food I haven’t tried before. I look at the dining hall menus and make an effort to go to more than just the one outside my dorm. I go to the cafes I haven’t had time to stop at all semester. If you’re out of points on your meal plan, you can also try a new off-campus spot (my favorites are Dad’s Doughs and Dog Lane). Taking time to do something you’ve been wanting to all semester is not only fun, but sets your intentions to get outside of your comfort zone in the semesters to come.

Appreciate the little things

We wait all day to be done with classes, all week for the weekend, and all semester to go home. No class and no college commitments for a whole month feels like a much-deserved break, and it is. But if you’re anything like me, going home for break makes me appreciate UConn even more. It makes me realize that I take for granted the freedom and individualism I feel at college. At the end of the semester, take time to reflect on what you love about college, not just all the reasons you want to go home. It will not only make the time left in the semester more enjoyable, but create a balance between school and home that you feel you can appreciate.

it will pass

The end of the fall semester can feel never-ending and overwhelming, but ultimately it will pass. I’m not suggesting to just ride it out or put off all of your work for things you would rather do. Instead, focus on making the most of your time left and focus on how accomplished you will feel when you push through.