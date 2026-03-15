My 2026 Rebrand: Healthy Habits I’m Bringing Into The New Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the new year in full swing, it’s time for a full rebrand. Not the unrealistic, “change your entire life overnight” kind of reset — but a real rebrand. This year isn’t about becoming a completely different person. It’s about becoming a more intentional version of yourself, someone who shows up consistently in the gym, fuels their body well, feels confident in their outfits, reads more, and studies smarter. Here’s how to actually make that happen. Let’s lock in and start this year off with a bang in bettering ourselves and bringing these habits into 2026 and on.

1. Gym

I’ve always been into going to the gym, but I haven’t been as consistent as I’ve hoped. I know everyone’s New Year’s resolution is to go to the gym, but I’m really sticking to it. To get started, you need to create a workout split. What areas are you working on during what days? When are your rest days? You can do many different splits, and everything needs to be tailored to you! I like to do five working days and two active rest days. On my rest days, I like to go on a light walk, do some yoga, or stretch. It’s okay to not stick to your plan 100%, trust me, I don’t. The goal is to create a good habit and have enough discipline and drive to try to stick to it. Once I’ve started to become consistent in the gym, it’s made me feel so much better about my self-confidence and helps me regulate my stress. Even if you start slow, you made an effort to go, and you’re doing better than if you never even got out of bed. TikTok can be really helpful to get good routine ideas and learn proper form and lifting techniques. Working out is even more fun with a buddy, so bring a friend and you’ll get strong together. Make a good gym playlist and routine, and you’re all set to go!

2. Eating Healthy

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be painful! There are a ton of great meals that you can make that satisfy your cravings while also being good for you. Your body is a temple, and you should treat it as such. Getting your protein, fiber, carbs, and healthy fats is so important to make you feel good and energized throughout the day. You can find so many fun recipes on TikTok or Pinterest. I love making taco bowls with ground beef, seasoned potatoes, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and Greek yogurt as sour cream. It’s super easy to find healthy alternatives to your favorite foods. I like to go with the 80/20 method; eating healthy 80% of the time and having a little cheat meal 20% of the time. It’s important not to restrict yourself and to enjoy what you’re eating.

3. Outfits

One thing I’ve really been lacking in the past is effort in my outfits. One thing about me is that I love to wear sweatpants and a sweatshirt every day of the week. I don’t necessarily think it’s an issue, but I want to try to put more effort into my outfits. I honestly feel like I can wear anything as long as I add jeans; it’s me putting in effort. Adding cute accessories to your outfit can really add to any look. Some earrings, a necklace, and a headband can make any outfit 10 times cuter. When I go to the gym, I like to wear a cute outfit too. A nice workout set can make my workout feel even better. I feel like I lift more when I look good; it’s a great confidence booster. Wearing cute PJs to bed makes going to bed feel like I’m luxurious and make waking up even easier. My favorite PJ sets are from Brandy Melville. I stand by the fact that if I look good, I’m going to feel good too!

4. Reading

In high school, I loved to read; it was one of my favorite hobbies. Ever since I’ve gotten to college, I haven’t had the time to sit down with a good book and immerse myself in it. I’m really trying to get back into reading and making time for myself. It’s good to go unplugged from the world. I’ve been trying to integrate at least 30 minutes of reading before I go to bed into my nighttime routine. It helps you fall asleep faster because you’re using your brain and not looking at a screen, which has blue light and disrupts your circadian rhythm. Some of my favorite books I’ve read are Animal Farm by George Orwell, Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte, and Divergent by Veronica Roth. I’m currently reading 1984 by George Orwell and have been for two years, which is embarrassing to say the least. My goal is to finally finish this book. I prefer buying physical copies because I like to add them to my bookshelf, physically hold the book, and see my progress. Kindles are also a great option; you can have all your books in one place. Reading doesn’t need to feel like homework, find a genre that you like, and you’ll learn to love it.

So far, I’ve been sticking to my rebrand for the most part. It’s not meant to feel like a chore; it’s supposed to create good and healthy habits that you’ll stick to for the rest of the year, and hopefully forever. Start small and integrate your plan slowly; you don’t want to get overwhelmed, that’s when you abandon your plan. Good luck with your rebrand, I know you’ll do great!