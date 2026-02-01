It’s Time To Go Analog: Understanding The Newest Trend Of 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the wake of the season of New Years resolutions, a new trendy term arose. The idea of “going analog” quickly started popping up on algorithms, accompanied by videos of people journaling or reading books. Despite the irony of social media promoting this digital detox, the idea here of Gen-Z being less interested in electronic activities speaks volumes about our current culture. This promotion of a new lifestyle trend is the product of digital fatigue from “doomscrolling” being the norm after spending days already staring at a computer screen. The exceptionally fast pace of the internet and lack of physical permanence of online media has drained motivation and inspiration from us. Hence why the masses are seeking out activities and hobbies that do not require Wi-Fi to complete. Reverting back to aspects of a simpler lifestyle and slowing down could really have some incredible positive impacts on Gen-Z. Since I would love to see this trending buzz word really become a part of younger people’s lifestyles, here’s my advice on adopting some analog habits this year!

1. be Realistic

Being realistic starts with removing pressure. Although it seems like following this trend also means feeling shame for using social media, it is really the opposite. Embracing being analog just means embracing the balance between digital activities and physical ones. Hence why it is important to enter this lifestyle realistically, meaning there is no expectation to delete social media, or have a screen time of “0.” Instead, it is important for each person to think about a balance that will work for them and their established lifestyle.

For me, I have set the trivial goal of cutting my average total screen time down by an hour. Although it is not much, and it is not achieved every day, having something to work towards in that realm is realistic for me. During that time when I am not on my phone is when I try to incorporate something more analog into my day. Whether it be reading a couple pages of a book, attempting a new watercolor, or even just hanging out with friends without checking my phone, those small shifts add up. If you commit to a small shift of one hour each day doing something analog, by the end of the year you could spend a total of 365 hours or about 15 days’ worth of time without a screen entertaining you. So never let unrealistic expectations prevent you from starting small.

2. Get a Journal you love

At the core of an analog lifestyle is journaling. Being analog means rejecting the overwhelmingly fast pace of social media, while also embracing tangible results. The best way to do that is to put pen to paper and reflect on your days, maybe doodle, or recall some memories. I do have to admit it has taken me some time to make journaling a part of my day, but now I look forward to sitting down with an iced coffee, putting on some music, and dumping my thoughts into my journal.

I truly believe the secret to this is getting a journal you love. Personally, I use the About Blanks journal in my favorite color, green. They are made out of recycled vintage book covers and such great quality (my favorite part is that the pages do not have lines so I can use it to not just journal, but also to draw or collage). There are so many adorable journals out there, like beautiful ones from Paper Republic or the classic ones from Moleskine that can be found in almost any bookstore, and finding one you love will make the act of journaling so much easier to start. Same goes with pens, I cannot recommend Muji pens enough for all of the fun colors and incredible quality.

Once you’ve secured the supplies you love, journaling can become the perfect way to de-stress and reflect during your days, making it one of the highlights of an analog lifestyle.

3. Make it your own

At the end of the day, lifestyle is individual, so the way being analog could apply to your life is completely unique. To make these trending habits sustainable, they must be true to you. Whether being analog simply means playing a CD in the car instead of Bluetooth, or actually learning a new instrument, there is truly something for everyone to try. Everything is more fun with friends, so planning paint nights or scrapbooking with friends could also be an easy way to digitally detox. For photography lovers, trying out film cameras could be a cool way to have more physical photos. Maybe you could even start a memory box with the photos and other trinkets from the year! Here is a great list to get you inspired for the analog year ahead.

Practicing wellness has never been so cool! Time is up for those days spent on endless “doomscrolls,” as being mindful of time online and seeking fun in alternative activities are “in.” So, let’s embrace going analog together, and make 2026 a year to remember!