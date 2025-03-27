I’m Not Sure A 10-Step Skincare Routine Is The Answer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One thing I’ve noticed about Gen Z is that we are a generation obsessed with wellness and fitness culture, which at face value seems like a good thing. However, I’m not sure this obsession is a good thing. Beyond the benefits that you might get clearer skin from using the right products, that having a high protein intake may make you more energized, or that if you chose not to drink you at least don’t have to suffer a hangover, Gen Z may have taken wellness culture too far and are ignoring the other parts of life that contribute to our wellness.

I’m not going to provide a list of reasons why obsessing over how you look can negatively impact you. Let’s face it: we’ve heard a lot of these critiques time and time again. What I am concerned with is that this obsession with wellness is denying many Gen Zers the opportunity to experience life and connect with others. As a society, we seem to always take the all-or-nothing approach, and when choosing to focus on wellness and fitness, people often seem to neglect the other parts of living that make life fulfilling. Gen Zers, by partaking in wellness culture, are isolating themselves and relying on skincare routines and journaling to fulfill their wellness needs when there is more to wellness than habitual practices.

Gen Z is driving a trend of gym use, with 184 million people in the US using the gym, double that of the pandemic, with 29% of these new gym goers being Gen Z. Gen Z is also drinking less than previous generations, with an estimated third of Gen Zers not drinking at all. Gen Z is even holidaying in new ways, with an increased interest in nature-based holidays, which would be positively impactful for their wellness. However, one of the most poignant things to come out of Gen Z wellness culture is its presence on social media, particularly with “GymTok” and the “#Grandma Era.” These areas of social media actively promote a wellness lifestyle, and people who show themselves being in their “Grandma-Era” encourage others to ditch the club or bar in favor of a night in, where they may do skincare, watch TV, take up a hobby such as crocheting, and read self-help books. This all speaks to the commodification of self-care rituals in which influencers can sell you products to fulfill these perfect nights-in. But, it also sells you loneliness and demonizes aspects of social life, like clubbing or partying, so that you can instead improve yourself by being alone.

This is where my concern lies. I agree that it is important to prioritize self-care and see no issue in enjoying skin care. However, I do find issues when these nights of self-care and isolation are sold to us as the only way to improve ourselves and neglect how important experiences and social interactions are for self-improvement and contributing to our happiness. It seems that self-care, as British Vogue writer Daisy Jones puts it, “is basically interchangeable with ‘not going out and seeing anyone'” and feels a bit like locking yourself away void of any meaningful social interaction beyond a TikTok scroll. This kind of lifestyle makes people forget just how important it is to go out and have social interactions in order to feel fulfilled.

None of my greatest memories have been when I was sitting alone in my room, and none of my greatest life lessons have occurred when listening to a podcast. Instead, it is dressing up as Bella and Edward from Twilight with my best friend on a night out clubbing that I look back on fondly, and it was camping in the rain at a festival with my childhood friends that I still talk about, not what skincare products I used last week. It is also important to note that not only did I have fun when socializing, but I also learned things about myself, such as when I went traveling by myself for a week, learned how to navigate new cities on my own, and visited historical sights and government buildings that sparked my interest in international politics. All these events and experiences that happened outside of my bedroom, outside of a routine, and outside of tracking calories and the amount of pimples that I have, shaped who I am and actively contributed to my wellness by providing me with social interactions and exciting new experiences. They also stopped me from feeling lonely and isolated, which I often begin to feel when spending too much time alone in my room.

You can still continue your complex skincare routine, continue to count macros if you wish, and read as many self-help guides as you please, but I would also implore you to make sure that you are still socializing and experiencing all that life has to offer. Whether this be by going out clubbing, seeing live music, travelling, or even just watching bad reality TV with your friends. Even if these experiences go somewhat badly, you may learn something new about yourself or find yourself bonding with those around you. Socializing is just as important a part of wellness and well-being as these previous aspects, and spending too much time in isolation can be draining and rid you of the positives of being outside and interacting with others. So don’t be afraid to experience the world beyond your room, and don’t expect that a strict gym routine and skin care regimen will fix you and make you into the perfect person. Because, let’s be honest, a 10-step skincare routine is not going to change your life in the way that experiencing the world around you will, even as much as influencers and corporations try to tell you otherwise.