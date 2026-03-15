How To Stay Motivated When You’re Burnt Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone knows the feeling all too well. A stressful job, a big exam, or never-ending piles of homework. Sometimes, life piles up and before we realize, we’re drowning in tasks and responsibilities. And don’t worry, as a people-pleaser and engineering major, I’ve definitely had my fair share of burnout. Burnout is the friend that no one invites but still shows up. Burnout drains your motivation, makes every task feel overwhelming, and convinces you that giving up is a good idea.

When everything starts piling up, staying motivated can feel impossible. However, the secret isn’t pushing yourself to just “get it done,” it’s learning how to work better when your energy is low. Finding small ways to reset, adjust your mindset, and manage your workload can make a huge difference in overcoming burnout.

Reset Your Mindset

When you’re battling exhaustion and a mile-long to-do list, your mindset is often the biggest barrier. The first step is to acknowledge that burnout is natural and not something you should beat yourself up about. Almost everyone experiences burnout at some point in their academic career, so you’re not alone.

To get back on track, you can reshape your goals into smaller, more manageable tasks. Doing this will make your workload feel less overwhelming and helps to build momentum as you complete each task. Chipping away at small tasks can make you feel more productive on days when your energy is low. Finally, remind yourself why you’re doing the work in the first place. Your long term goals might feel far away, but each small task you complete moves you towards them.

Take action

Instead of ignoring the big pile of tasks, approach it strategically. Break large, daunting tasks into smaller ones and keep a detailed planner or to-do list. Crossing tasks off as you complete them creates a sense of accomplishment, which can help revive your motivation. When sitting down to do work, start with the easiest task to build confidence and momentum. This will make you feel productive and will give you the fuel to accomplish sustained, longer tasks.

To help break it down, study tools like “The Pomodoro Method” can be helpful for providing structure through long sessions. Also, if you’re finding one task specifically impossible or challenging, it’s okay to take a step back and revisit it later. Sometimes switching tasks or taking a short break is the key to clearing your mind and refocusing on the tasks at hand.

recharge your battery

When things get super overwhelming, the easiest solution is to take a step back and find ways to relax your mind and body. When you’re burnt out and overwhelmed, taking breaks might feel like the most counterproductive option. However, purposeful and intentional breaks are actually the key to crossing off all the tasks in your planner. When you designate a time in your day for a walk, snack, or activity, you’ll be more productive during your focus time.

Sometimes, the most beneficial thing you can do when you’re burnt out is step away and take time to refocus. Fun and easy ideas to take your mind off homework include grabbing a fun drink, drawing, making a creative snack, taking a walk on a sunny day, or even following a short YouTube yoga tutorial! Finally, be sure to get enough sleep. When you’re stressed out and overwhelmed, skipping out on sleep is one of the worst things you can do. Your body needs enough sleep to focus properly, so improving your sleep schedule is a sure way to increase productivity.

Burnout is something that affects everyone at some point in their life. What matters most is how you respond to it. Taking some, or all, of these tips and integrating them into your daily routine can help you slowly rebuild your motivation and productivity. Remember, progress does not mean perfection. Small steps forward will help you conquer burnout one to-do list check at a time.