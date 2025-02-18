How To Keep Life Light In The Darkest Months Of The Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Like many people living in the American Northeast, I find myself reclusive, exhausted, and prone to a negative attitude starting in the middle of November and spanning to mid-March. Seasonal depression never fails to hit me hard, and all I want to do is stay inside. The lack of sunlight and the increased frequency of polar temperatures wage war on my mind and body. However, over the years that I have struggled with this issue, I have found ways to improve my general quality of life in the winter to combat the dreariness of the dark months.

1) Have a Normal Sleep Schedule

Obviously. And I know it’s easier said than done, especially as a college student. There’s always more homework that can be done, another episode that can be watched, another text that can be answered. I’ve found that going to bed around 11:45 PM and waking up around 9:30 AM has me feeling very well-rested, giving me ample time to get everything done at nighttime, while also not missing breakfast at the dining hall. Being well-rested is a big component of our moods. Not getting enough sleep can lead to being unable to focus in class, forgetfulness, mood changes, and anxiety. So go to bed! Treat your mind and your body right.

2) Stay Hydrated

For me, it’s so much harder to remember to drink water during the winter. I’m sweating it all out in warmer months, so there’s a physical reminder to stay hydrated. But in the cold months, when I’m doing anything but sweating, I forget to drink a healthy amount of water every day. I am extremely susceptible to dehydration headaches which are awful to deal with when trying to complete assignments and tune in to lectures. I’m happy to report that I have smartened up, and I take a full water bottle with me everywhere and use my Brita to ensure that I have enough water should I run out. I try to drink two or three 36 ounce Yeti bottles a day. Having enough H2O in your system is crucial in these dry months to keep your skin hydrated and to keep your energy up when the cold zaps it.

3) Take a Vitamin D

Since there is a jarring lack of sunlight in the winter in New England, it’s crucial to get your vitamin D differently. Due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis, we don’t get much head-on light in the winter. In the summer, the sun is almost directly above us, making it way easier for our skin to soak up an adequate amount of vitamin D. Also, the average person spends more time indoors in the winter. Taking a daily vitamin D supplement helps with immune health and mood improvement when the sun cannot provide it for us naturally.

4) Watch a Sitcom (or Do Something Else Daily to Have Fun)

Having something that I look forward to keeps me going in the winter. In my case, it’s a good sitcom so I can laugh at the end of a long, cold, windy, grating day. Recently, I watched all of Ted Lasso (highly recommend) in about a week because I watched a few episodes per night after I got all my schoolwork done. A good sitcom has the innate ability to keep me lighthearted and happy regardless of what I’m going through. It serves as an excellent diversion from the monotony of everyday life in winter. I suggest that you find something that works for you and your schedule but nonetheless puts a smile on your face.

5) Get Out of the dorm

This is the most important aspect of staying positive in the winter. It’s so easy to be a homebody and stay in, burrowing under blankets in my twin XL eating bowl after bowl of flavor-blasted Goldfish. Not skipping class, joining clubs, and making an effort to see my friends eliminated the feeling of being trapped in my head in the winter. Alone time is so important, but being by yourself and your thoughts for an extended time is never healthy. Surround yourself with people because you are not alone!

All in all, staying on top of my health, making sure I remember to have fun, and not self-isolating have been pivotal things in turning my life around in the long winter months. Even though winter is cold, windy, dry, and cruel, spring and all its sun and greenery are just around the corner (March 20!), and we can all look forward to that.