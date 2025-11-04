How Dance Breaks Saved My Life (And No I Can’t Dance)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Hip Hop is my passion! I love to pop and lock and jam and break!” Same, Martha Cox. Same.

You may have noticed that dancing is a common addition to movies and TV shows; however, it doesn’t always have to occur in musicals, and it doesn’t always have to be performed by professional dancers. But why is this?

The famous lyric from High School Musical’s “Stick to the Status Quo,” highlights a pivotal moment when Cox reveals her love for dancing despite other characters’ beliefs that it may be out of the ordinary when there are other ways to be oneself. However, she highlights that the very act of dancing is her form of self-expression and doesn’t care what anyone thinks because it allows her to break free from everyday routines and societal expectations.

Martha Cox’s Famous Scene in High School Musical’s “Stick to the Status Quo”

On the other hand, one particular example where we can find characters dancing unexpectedly is in ABC Network’s Grey’s Anatomy. This medical drama explores the lives of surgeons both personally and professionally, which, one can imagine, is highly stressful and complex. However, we often find best friends, Meredith Grey and Cristina Yang, “dancing it out” in moments when they’re faced with losses or major life events. This becomes a tradition between the two in order to relieve their troubles, and we can almost feel the anxieties temporarily escaping their lives in the moments they’re letting go.

My Personal Connection

Evidently, dancing has a way of breaking free, and as a college student balancing five classes, two jobs, two clubs, and my social and personal life, this is my all-time favorite strategy to remain sane. My roommates can confidently admit that when I’m feeling overwhelmed, I get up from that desk, blast my upbeat music, and start jumping up and down. Now, just because I love to dance doesn’t mean I’m by any means good at it, however, according to a 2015 Harvard study, “danc[ing] helps reduce stress, increases levels of the feel-good hormone serotonin, and helps develop new neural connections… in executive function, long-term memory, and spatial recognition.”

So really, it’s no surprise that after breaking into a dance, I instantly feel revived and am able to get back to work with a fresh mind.

Although you can always get up and start jumping, having the right songs will make it all the more thrilling. So now that I’ve (hopefully) convinced you to start break dancing, I’ve listed some of my favorite masterpieces to groove along to. These songs will put all your worries behind and have you “popping, locking, jamming and breaking” like Martha Cox or dancing it out as Meredith and Cristina do when all’s gone wrong.

5 must adds to your break dancing playlist

1. “one more time” by daft punk

I don’t know what Daft Punk put in this song, but I am fully convinced it is crucial to every party’s setlist in order to set THE ultimate vibe for anyone and everyone. Every time I hear “One More Time,” I immediately bust a move as one simply cannot resist dancing to it. It could be the words “celebrate” or him literally telling me to “dance so free” but I most certainly will bop and rock as if my life depends on it and let all my worries go for those five minutes, as I recommend you do too!

2. “Feel So Close” – Radio Edit by Calvin Harris

Now, I don’t know about you, but “Feel So Close” will always remind me of the scene in “The Vampire Diaries” when Damon Salvatore and Elena Gilbert are at a party embracing their inner vampirism and love for one another, despite the emotional pain and suffering Elena feels, having just lost her literal humanity. This song exposes the liberation that comes with being oneself and serves as a reminder to let yourself break free from expectations or responsibilities that can be highly demanding yet excruciatingly draining.

Not to mention, Harris’s tune is catchy, contagious, and will undeniably have you moving those hips.

3. “Got Me Started” by Troye Sivan

As mentioned, my two left feet can’t dance for anything, but if I had the talent to follow any choreography, Troye Sivan’s “Got Me Started” would be at the top of my list. Sivan’s dance in the music video captures the beauty of art and its ability for one’s self-expression.

However, if you’re just like me, this doesn’t mean that you can’t express yourself through the act. It just means that when you do so, it’ll be a little less structured and a little more freeform, which is what makes it all the more liberating. Shifting from fast to calm beats, I highly recommend putting on the music video and following along to let go of every thought and worry you’ve been itching to release.

4. “Stereo Love” – by Edward Maya and Vika Jigulina

It’s four in the morning, it’s your last day at a club in Ibiza, and you’re with your best friend when “Stereo Love” comes on. You have a flight to catch in five hours, and it’s back to reality. Back to work, back to school, and back to taking out your dog, who you love so much, every seven in the morning, even if it’s just below freezing. But as of right now, at this very moment, none of that matters. Your only concern is dancing with your best friend while you’re sleep deprived, but it’s all worth it because this will be a moment that you’ll cherish forever.

This song provokes the memory that I hope to create one day, but it’s perfect when I’m immensely overwhelmed and need a reminder of what I’m working so hard towards. It brings my mind to a place where I forget about all of the tasks I have to complete and being in that European club, letting loose and making those beautiful memories with the ones I love most.

5. “Boogie Wonderland” by Earth, Wind & Fire and The Emotions

This is an honorable mention for my sister, who, I won’t lie, did put me onto “Boogie Wonderland.” You might recall this song from the 2006 film, Happy Feet, when Mumble’s dance is seen by all of the other penguins, highlighting his exceptional talent. Apart from being one of the catchiest songs of all time, the four minutes and fifty seconds of this song is one that will have your parents, grandparents, and young friends dancing just like Mumble.

This is one of those songs where even if it’s your first time listening, the blend of the guitar, keyboards, and drums will have you grooving and moving like never before. This is yet another masterpiece to let loose to, so whenever you need to move after sitting for endless hours of studying, just put on “Boogie Wonderland” and pretend like you’re the world’s greatest dancer, or better yet, channel your inner Mumble.

All in all, dancing is one of the many forms of art that has the ability to relieve all of those tense muscles from that job you’ve been worrying about getting, or that A you’ve been working towards earning for weeks on end. If there comes a point where you’re feeling burnt out, consider turning on that JBL speaker to play those songs that will make you forget about it all, even if it’s for the two minutes of your favorite tune. You don’t have to be the world’s greatest dancer, and you certainly don’t have to be embarrassed. In fact, if you’re with a friend, convince them to get up and jump along with you. I can guarantee, the act of break dancing, even horribly, will be the one you’ll cherish forever and turn to for your mind and body’s peace when you most need it.