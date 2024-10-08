Gut Health & The Rise of Healthy Soda Alternatives

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

If you’re into nutrition like I am, you have surely heard about the craze of “gut-healthy” sodas like Poppi, Olipop, and Culture Pop in the last couple of years. Now that everyone is talking about fiber and gut health, let’s take a closer look at what gut health really is and what these beverages are all about.

a little bit about gut health

“Gut health” refers to the health of your digestive system and its microbiome. You read that correctly, our intestines are a host to an ecosystem of microorganisms that help support the functions of the digestive tract. So many factors contribute to the gut microbiome’s health: sugar consumption, disease, stress, fiber intake, and so on. This gut microbiome loves fiber, prebiotics, and probiotics, so let’s make sure we all know what these are. Fiber is a carbohydrate found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains that your body cannot digest. It is critical to the diet, but only 5-7% of Americans consume enough of it. Prebiotics are a special type of fiber that act as “food” for all of the good bacteria in the gut. Lastly, probiotics are live microorganisms that help promote a successful immune system and gut microbiome. Now, let’s talk about three popular “gut-healthy” soda alternatives and their nutrient contents.

Poppi

Poppi is not only loved for its taste and “gut healthy” properties, but also for its aesthetic, array of flavors, use of celebrity marketing, and adorable merchandise. But let’s take a closer look at the product from a nutrition standpoint.

When looking at the nutrition label of the strawberry lemon flavor, my personal favorite Poppi flavor, there are a few beneficial nutrients to note. First off is the low sugar content, with only 4 grams per can. Secondly is the infusion of unfiltered apple cider vinegar, which is proven to alleviate issues related to digestion, constipation, and gas in many studies. However, upon a deeper understanding of the ingredients, Poppi may not be as “gut healthy” as advertised to be. One can only contains 2 grams of that super-beneficial fiber, which is only 7% of the daily value. On top of that, it includes Stevia, a common artificial sweetener. While artificial sweeteners are a fantastic way to reduce caloric intake, they are known to alter the gut microbiome. Though the reasons are unclear, some studies support that frequent consumption of artificial sweeteners is linked to the development of a low-grade inflammatory state that promotes insulin resistance. While Poppi might not be your cure-all to gut trouble, it is definitely a tasty, low-sugar alternative to traditional soda.

Olipop

Like Poppi, Olipop is loved for its adorable packaging, marketing, and wide variety of flavors while also being low in sugar (around 2-5 grams per can). Both beverages use artificial sweeteners and are low in natural juices, with most flavors having between 3-7% juice. Where the two nutrition contents vastly differ is fiber. While Poppi contains only 2 grams of fiber, one can of Olipop has 9 grams, which is 32% of the daily value. If you’re looking to meet the 28-gram per day fiber recommendation, Olipop is a great beverage choice to support that goal, aiding heart health and the digestive tract. Upon writing this article, I tasted the strawberry vanilla flavor and found it to have a zesty bite that was followed by a very sweet, vanilla aftertaste. I enjoyed it, but not necessarily enough to purchase it again. As much as I, a dietetics student, love to emphasize the importance of fiber, I will note that such a high concentration may not be favorable on its own, without the addition of macronutrients from a meal or snack. It could especially be too much fiber for those with stomach troubles.

Culture pop

While Olipop focuses on prebiotic benefits from fiber, Culture Pop focuses on all the good bacteria coming directly from probiotics. The soda alternative contains bacillus subtilus, a bacteria that exists naturally throughout the digestive system. The bacteria is known to improve overall digestive health, as well as the symptoms of digestive disorders such as IBS. Not only are these probiotics beneficial for the gut microbiome, but also for the function of the immune system. Culture Pop also prides itself in not using any artificial sweeteners; all of its sweetness comes from natural fruit juices and herbs, with its juice contents ranging from 14-19%. To give my 2 cents, I tasted the watermelon and lime flavor, as well as the strawberry and rhubarb. Both were light, not too sweet, and incredibly refreshing. While I enjoyed them both and would totally buy them again, I preferred the strawberry and rhubarb flavor and found it satisfied my sweet tooth more.

Conclusion

Regardless of any downsides discussed above, all three brands make tasty, lower-calorie, low-sugar alternatives to traditional soda beverages. It’s important to consider what you’re looking for in your alternative soda, as well as how it makes your body feel. Poppi might be best if you’re looking for a simple, tasty soda alternative. Olipop might be for you if you want to increase your fiber intake. And if you’re looking for a convenient source of probiotics, I recommend Culture Pop. Being a soda lover and a total nutrition nerd, I love to see all these emerging beverage alternatives to increase nutrient density in delicious, fizzy drinks!