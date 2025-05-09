The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

With fashion constantly evolving on social media, trends seem to come and go faster than ever. Some are questionable, some are cute, and a few are timeless. Mixing gold and silver jewelry isn’t new to the fashion world, but it’s definitely surged in popularity over the past few years. With trends encouraging chunky jewelry, fun accessories, and creative ways to spice up simple outfits, experimenting with jewelry has never been more exciting.

Personally, I’ve always been a huge advocate for experimenting with fashion — it’s one of the best ways to show off your personality. From weekly fashion-obsessed thrifting trips with my mom growing up to navigating strict Catholic school fashion regulations, accessorizing has always been a useful form of self-expression. And as a Libra who can never make a decision to save her life, choosing between silver and gold felt impossible — so naturally, I became a huge fan of mixing metals.

Anyone can wear jewelry however they want as a form of self-expression. After all, there’s no one way to accessorize! But because the world of jewelry can feel overwhelming, I’m here as your self-proclaimed mixed-metals expert to offer some guidance. Whether you don’t know where to start or you’re just looking for a confidence boost, here’s some advice to help you on your way:

Where to begin?: Build your base

Start curating a collection. Every jewelry lover has a few staple pieces that anchor their everyday style, they may be artful, sentimental, or practical. Start small. You might already own a few rings, bracelets, necklaces, or earrings that you like—great! Find pieces that genuinely make you happy, whether they stand out, blend in, sparkle, or shine.

If you don’t have much jewelry yet, no worries. I highly recommend thrifting! Thrift shops are gold mines (pun intended) for finding unique, affordable jewelry pieces. Plus, being open to mixing metals means you aren’t limited—you never know whether the perfect piece will be silver or gold. I have also “borrowed” a hefty amount of jewelry from family members—don’t worry, they are aware. This is not necessarily always the best place to go, but if it’s available to you, I would recommend looking (just don’t tell anyone I told you to do so).

Ok, so now what?

You’ve got your pieces, great. Now, we need to figure out where to go and what to do with them. I’ve got advice for that too:

1. Don’t “chunk” it out—integrate!

While some people separate metals (all gold on one hand, all silver on the other), I suggest starting slower. Mix within each jewelry category instead of separating by color. For example, pair a couple of gold rings with some silver ones on the same hand to create a cohesive, blended look. I think this makes the look appear more intentional and polished, especially when you’re starting out. A united amalgamation of silver and gold in a few jewelry areas can turn a potentially fast-fashion, blocky look into a timeless, tasteful, and integrated vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by en route jewelry (@enroutejewelry_) This photo is a great example of mixing metals throughout each category rather than limiting yourself to one!

2. Utilize jewelry that already mixes metals.

Look for transitional pieces that combine silver and gold in one design. These pieces are perfect bridges between your other jewelry, making the whole look feel deliberate and pulled together. I am quite literally obsessed with the rings shown below — there are so many options for variation here. Different metals, fun stones, varying linkages between the bands, and alternating sizes. They are certainly on my fashion wishlist and are such a great option for spicing up your jewelry.

3. Or, use jewelry with similar motifs.

If pre-mixed metal pieces are not your thing, or you’re looking for an alternative, seek jewelry with similar motifs. This can involve similar charms, shapes, or signature brand emblems (dupes, of course). I have many heart motifs across my pieces. I wouldn’t say this was exactly intended, but hearts are very common across jewelry and may be helpful for you on your journey. You could also seek diverse metal pieces that maintain the same stone within. I typically gravitate towards sapphire pieces because that is my birthstone. A common foundational theme across your jewelry can add to the carefully considered atmosphere in your look.

Here, the heart motif is clear, but not overtly obvious. Despite being different metals, the two necklaces with hearts on them integrate cohesively, but are different enough to emphasize the fashionable nature of the look. The golden heart also perfectly — but subtly — blends with the golden circle on the bottom due to their shared central details. It’s almost as if you randomly picked these pieces out and they simply happened to perfectly coincide — it’s effortless, stylish, and classy.

4. Stack, stack, stack!

Stacking jewelry is a great way to make mixing metals look intentional. My personal favorite avenue of doing so is with rings. I am often wearing at least two rings on each finger and incorporating different metals, ring styles, and band sizes while doing so — I consider it an ‘art form’ and take it very seriously. You can also do this with bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. Layered jewelry is visually interesting and certainly stands out more. When variously colored pieces are worn close together, the combination feels more purposeful and stylish rather than accidental. It also allows you to start small — throw a silver ring on top of a gold one and boom, you’re officially a mixed metal champion.

Notice how many different bracelets are visible here, yet the differences come together so cohesively.

5. Variation is your best friend.

Variety will help you on all fronts. Mix up the sizes of your rings, have some simple bands in conjunction with larger stones, throw on a chunky bracelet next to a sleek, simple one, wear big hoops next to a small stud. There are so many choices available. In my opinion, a lot of jewelry looks best when it varies. This way, there is no “visual fatigue.” I don’t like to overdo it, and I think having a few matching pieces is incredibly tasteful. However, I think diversifying the sizes, shapes, and colors of your jewelry here and there is exciting and visually appealing.

6. Add other fun elements to your vibe!

Don’t be afraid to incorporate other textures, colors, and pieces. Right now, I’m absolutely obsessed with silver chrome nails. The silver accents look amazing with mixed-metal jewelry because they act as a transitional element between the different colors. Additionally, having mixed metals alongside the silver nails allows for variation, as the look isn’t overwhelmed with too much of a single tone. You can do this with so many other components — sunglasses with gold or silver accents, phone chains, purse keychains, and gold and silver hair accessories. The options are endless! Below, you’ll find a little example of my own take on mixed-metal rings with some silver chrome nails.

Original photo by Abigail Morin

At the end of the day, accessorizing should be fun, experimental, and you. Whether you love a perfectly curated look or a slightly chaotic mix of all your favorite pieces, there’s no wrong way to mix metals. Start small, stay confident, and most importantly—wear what makes you feel like your best self.