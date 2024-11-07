The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Necklaces are a perfect accessory to add a little something extra to an outfit. They draw the eye to the neckline and can make a plain collar or neckline more interesting. There are many different styles of necklaces, and many different kinds of necklines, and this guide will help you pair the right neckline with the right necklace to get the right proportions! Read on to learn more about which necklines suit which necklaces and elevate your looks!

Before jumping into the different necklace and neckline pairings, it’s important to make note that there are many different lengths of necklaces available, the most popular between 14 inches to 34 inches in length. There are many types of necklaces as well, including chains, pendants, beads, which use a variety of materials and can be layered or not layered to suit many different styles.

crewneck: Lots of Layers

Crew necklines are super in right now! If you want to draw the eye to your collar area, try adding some necklace layers to your look. It adds some definition to a simple neckline. You can experiment with dainty layers, chains, pendants, or add in a chunky layer, depending on your style.

V-Neck: Short Pendant

This classic neckline deserves a classic necklace style. Adding a cute and short pendant necklace will further draw the eye to the collarbone area that you’re already showing off with your V-neck. Personalize your pendant with a charm that’s meaningful to you! I have a soft spot for namesake or birthstone pendants.

Turtleneck or high-neck: Experiment

Turtleneck and high-neck tops are where you can really get creative. There are many ways you could spice up this look. It all depends on the top you choose and the kind of look your going for. If I’m wearing a really chunky turtleneck I like to wear long dainty pendant or chain layers, or a mix of both. With thinner tops I still like layers, but I would choose necklaces that are a but more shorter in length. If I’m wearing a busy top with a pattern, I like to keep my necklace simple: maybe a single thin chain necklace, to not distract from my overall look. Try to make sure to wear your necklaces around your turtleneck instead of having the necklace dangling off the neckline, for a more cohesive look.

Off-The-Shoulder or strapless: Chunky Choker

Photo by Francis Specker / CBS

Since I’m showing some skin with this type of neckline, I like to draw the eye in even more with a chunky necklace or choker. It creates a nice focal point for the outfit. I especially love any snake-themed jewelry, it’s super fun and unexpected. Lizzo looks so radiant here on the red carpet and nails the look!

Square neck or sweetheart: Dainty

Courtesy of GLDN

Sweetheart and square necklines have definitely been a trend these past few years. I think both necklines are so dainty and feminine, so I like to match the theme with an equally charming and girly pendant or chain necklace. What better way to ring in the spring season than with some fun flowery jewelry to mark the occasion!

Collar: Short Pendant Choker

Collar necklines are fun to work with because you can add some spice to a structured outfit. I would add a chunky gold choker to this look to make the neckline more interesting and bring in the warmth of the colours from the sweater.

However you define your style, experimenting with jewelry is a fun way to level up your outfit. Try any of these necklace suggestions and you might just find your new favourite look. Stay tuned for the next edition of this jewelry styling guide: Earrings! Happy accessorizing!